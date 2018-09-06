Personalized Lamps – The New Trend In Personalized Gifting

For years now, mugs, t-shirts and sublimation based consumables have dominated the personalized gifting industry in India. But as the emotion of surprise is a big factor in gifting, public demand is fresh and the unseen. That is where personalized lamps have emerged as the new best seller in unique gifting for India.

Having gained tremendous response as personalized gifts in

Ahmedabad, the pioneers of the product, Zoci Voci have taken the idea

nationwide through retail exhibitions and online gifting. The rotating

personalized cube lamps have received great love from the buyers of

personalized gifts in Pune and Bengaluru. Personalized gifting in

Mumbai and Hyderabad have also been dominated by the idea of

photo lamp.

Having your photos and memories radiating through a beautiful night

lamp has attracted one and all. Though the idea has dominated the

anniversary gifts for husband and wife, men in Bangalore have loved

this as birthday gift for their wife.

Not only in south, but a number of buyers opted for a photo lamp as

the final choice for a personalized lamp in Delhi. These are special gifts

for any occasion. Especially as a wedding gift, a collection of the

couple’s pre wedding photos conserved in a bed side personalized lamp

looks stunning.

These unique gifts in Ahmedabad have generated a crazy following. Be

it the table top designs, wall lamps, hanging chandeliers or rotating

lamps, people have accepted this as the new special gift in

Ahmedabad. The idea not only wins on its fresh value, but has a utility

edge to it. The recipients of this unique gift in India, don’t only get

surprised by its beauty, but also love to use it as a bed side lamp every

night ahead.

With the new speaker based night lamp designs and sequential timer

based lamps, personalized lamps in India, promise to dominate the

personalized gifting industry in India.

