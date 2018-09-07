Acid Resistant Lining Materials Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2017 – 2025

Industrial surfaces and substrates require protection against deterioration due to mechanical, chemicals, and thermal load. Surfaces and walls of buildings and equipment require to be effectively protected against corrosion in industrial enterprises wherein chemicals are processed, stored, and transported. Acid resistant lining, alternatively known as acid proof lining, provides the best solution for such requirements, as it increases visual appeal and durability of structures, and offers abrasion resistance. Acid resistant lining materials are coatings that protect concrete, plastic piping, fiber glass, and steel structures against strong acids, solvents, and alkalis. They are employed in several end-use industries, wherein floors, walls, and equipment are constantly exposed to strong chemicals and acids.

Demand for acid resistant lining materials market is primarily driven by their high acid resistance and high mechanical strength compared to other ion protection methods such as polymer coatings and rubber lining systems. Many acid resistant lining materials are environment friendly and are not solvent-based systems. This gives them an added advantage over conventional products. They provide protection to several types of surface structures such as plastics, concrete, steel, and fiberglass against strong acids, alkalis, and solvents as well as mechanical damages and high temperatures.

Demand for acid resistant lining materials market is high in industries with requirements of maximum chemical resistance. These include thermal power station, food & beverage plants, oil & gas refineries, metal processing (steel and aluminum industries), and chemical production plants. Other industries where acid resistant lining materials market can be employed are petrochemical and pharmaceuticals.

Acid resistant lining materials market is employed in industries where equipment, floors, ceilings, and walls can come in contact with strong chemicals and other corrosive substances. Several companies offer acid proofing services. They offer acid resistant lining materials and installation of these products. Selection of acid proofing solution for the protection of concrete and steel surfaces is determined based on several factors. Proper application of lining materials is a key factor determining the effectiveness of the product.

Based on material type, the acid resistant lining materials market can be segmented into ceramic brick lining, carbon brick lining, tile lining, thermoplastics lining, mastic layer coatings, fluoropolymer lining, and others. Raw materials used in acid resistant bricks are feldspar, sand or flint, and clay, which is composed of low iron and lime content. Chemical resistant cement includes potassium silicate, phenolic resin, furan resin, vinyl ester resin, and epoxy resin in its composition. These are primarily used as bedding and jointing or painting or coating materials. Containment vessels and tanks made from materials such as concrete, steel, and reinforced plastics require protection from chemicals. This can be provided by chemical resistant masonry construction. Chemical resistant bricks provide thermal, mechanical, and chemical protection for these kinds of structures.

Players operating in the acid resistant lining materials market include Dominion, Koch Knight LLC, T.F. Warren Group, Atlas Minerals & Chemicals, ARCOY Industries (I) Pvt. Ltd., Chemiprotect Engineers, Steuler Holding GmbH, The Belden Brick Company, ACCS Ltd, and Khodiyar Ceramics India Pvt. Ltd.