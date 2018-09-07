Asia Pacific will dominate the Agricultural Inoculants Market during the forecast period 2018-2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Agricultural Inoculants Market : By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Others) By Application (Seed Inoculation, Soil Inoculation, Others) By Source (Bacterial, Fungal, Others) By Form (Solid, Liquid, Freeze Dried, Others)- Forecast(2018-2023)” the market is driven by the growing awareness about the necessity of soil minerals for plant growth. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2018–2023.

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Agricultural Inoculants Market

Asia Pacific will dominate the Agricultural Inoculants Market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. The growing adoption of advanced agricultural practices in Asia Pacific is responsible for the high demand for agricultural inoculants. India dominates the agricultural inoculants market in Asia Pacific. In North America, the U.S. is the main consumer of bacterial inoculants, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report

In terms of crop type, the cereals and grains segment will dominate the Agricultural Inoculants Market in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the increasing cultivation of cereals and grains in developed and developing countries. In terms of application, seed inoculation will dominate the market since it is effective in most conditions and countries such as the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and the UK choose seed treatment by seed inoculants over genetically modified crops.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

The growing inclination towards organic and environmentally friendly practices favor the growth of microbial inoculants.

The increasing demand for food due to the rising global population followed by the limited availability of cultivable land enhances the growth of the agricultural inoculants market.

The growing demand for agrochemicals due to organic and environmental farming practices, environmental concerns regarding the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers, and promotion of agricultural inoculants by governmental agencies will benefit the market.

The growing demand for organically grown food products in Latin America will drive the demand for bacterial inoculants.

Request for table of contents of the full report by providing your details in the link below:

https://industryarc.com/Report/15177/agricultural-inoculants-market.html

Key Players of the Agricultural Inoculants Market

America’s Best Inoculant, Monsanto BioAg, Soil Technologies Corp, and XiteBio Technologies Incare are the key players of the Agricultural Inoculants Market. America’s Best Inoculant is applicable to different types of soils and soil compounds. It is found to be beneficial in the treatment of soybeans, peanuts, and peas/lentils. Monsanto BioAG has grown many microbial-based products over the years. It has integrated its chemical and microbial product platforms into one division known as Seed Applied Solutions. Soil Technologies Corporation provides growers with unique crop protection and soil conditioning products that are made from natural ingredients. XiteBio Technologies Incare is a Biotechnology company which deals with microbial technology and agri inputs for the agricultural market in America, Canada, Europe, and South America.

The Agricultural Inoculants Market is Segmented as Below

The growing demand for organic fertilizers will boost the demand for agricultural inoculants.

Agricultural Inoculants Market By Crop Type Cereals & Grains Oil Seed & Pulses Fruits & Vegetables Other

Agricultural Inoculants Market By Application Seed Inoculation Soil Inoculation Others

Agricultural Inoculants Market By Source Bacterial Fungal Others

Agricultural Inoculants Market By Form Solid Liquid Freeze Dried

Agricultural Inoculants Market By Geography (16+ countries)

Agricultural Inoculants Market By Entropy

Company profiles America’s Best Inoculant AquaBella Organics, LLC BASF SE Bayer Crop Science BIAGRO S.A E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Horticultural Alliance, Inc. IAB, S.L. KALO, Inc. Keystone Group Agricultural Seeds LAGE Y CÍA S.A. LALLEMAND Inc. Monsanto BioAg New Edge Microbials Pty Ltd Novozymes A/S Pathway Biologic, LLC Pioneer Hi-Bread Limited Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty Ltd Redvers Agricultural Supply Ltd. Soil Technologies Corp. Sym-Agro. Inc.. TerraMax, Inc. Volac International Limited XiteBio Technologies Inc



Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

Sample Report @ https://industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15177

What can you expect from the report?

The Agricultural Inoculants Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Covers the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories

2. Market trends

3. Manufacturer Landscape

4. Distributor Landscape

5. Pricing Analysis

6. Top 10 End user Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking

8. Product Developments

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

10. Patent Analysis

11. Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume )

12. Country level Analysis (15+)

13. Competitor Analysis

14. Market Shares Analysis

15. Value Chain Analysis

16. Supply Chain Analysis

17. Strategic Analysis

18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

19. Opportunity Analysis

20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications in a Market. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business.We look forward to support the client to be able to better address their customer needs, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.