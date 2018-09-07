Increasing usage of rubber in various industries is projected to gain market share in the Global Natural Rubber and Gums Market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Overview:

Natural rubber is also called India rubber or caoutchouc. Natural rubber comes from latex, the milky sap found in the bark of the tropical tree which known as Hevea brasiliensis. The raw material of natural rubber is used in the production of elastomers. These rubbers are used in various applications they are made into synthetic rubber. Natural gums are polymeric materials which has thickening and gelling effect when they are mixed with water. These gums have the ability to increase solution viscosity at small concentrations. Natural gums are used in food sector as thickening agents, gelling agents, emulsifying agents, and stabilizers. Natural gum is mainly extracted from woody elements of plants or seed coatings. They are also used as crystal inhibitors, binding agents, swelling agents, and clarifying agents in various industries.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Natural Rubber and Gums market is driven due to factors like increasing demand for natural rubber and gum across the globe, growing usage of rubber and gum in various applications such as textile, food, chemical and other industries, favorable reimbursements policies, increasing rubber plantations. In addition, introduction of new product, advancement of technologies and increasing investments by private organizations are expected to boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness and limited transport facility in the developing countries are expected to hinder the growth rate for Global Natural Rubber and Gums Market.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Natural Rubber and Gums market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. North America holds the largest market share in the global natural rubber and gum market due to presence of major industries like food, textile, chemical and other industries, and favorable government policies are the driving factors in this region. Asia-Pacific regions like India, China, and Malaysia are rapidly growing due to increasing population and rising demand for natural rubber products are expected to witness high growth rate for Natural Rubber and Gums Market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Global Natural Rubber and Gums market are Altrafine Gums, Ananta Polyrubb Pvt. Ltd., Hainan Rubber Group, Raintree Gum, Shivshankar Rubber Products, Habasit, Nature & Nurture Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Peenal Polyrub, Bridgestone, Triveni Chemicals, and Indian Natural Rubber.

