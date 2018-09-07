Jodat Law Group PA

September 7, 2018 Business 0

Reviews

Jodat Law Group represents and reviews the rights of people with personal injuries caused by auto accidents and other negligence. Jodat Law Group, P.A. is an established law firm serving Bradenton, Clearwater, Sarasota, Tampa, Venice, and Florida.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*