Kapton Tape Market Features, Grow Pricing, Resources and Revenue to 2025

Global Kapton Tape Market: Overview

Kapton tape aka polyimide tape can withstand a wide temperature range from -269°C to + 400°C. Its electrical insulation and heat resistant properties accounts for its extensive application in a host of industries such as spacecraft, aerospace, electronics, medical, 3D printing. Besides applications in thermal blankets and flexible printed circuit boards that are used in spacecraft, satellites, etc., kapton tape is sought-after for cryogenics applications as it displays unparalleled dielectric and thermal insulation traits at low thermal gradient.

The report studies the kapton tape market based on product type, application, and geography. North America holds supremacy in the overall market driven by the growth of electronics and automotive industries.

The report presents market size and revenue projections based on historic and current market figures. Industry-best analytical tools along with proven research methodologies have been employed to provide accurate projections.

Global Kapton Tape Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rising demand for films that display high temperature stability attributes, unparalleled di-electric insulation properties, and high chemical and solvent resistance that find applications in various end-use industries is fuelling the kapton tape market.

Silicon based kapton tape is most commonly used for various applications. However, demand for silicon free substitutes that display high adhesive properties at mid-level temperatures is stoking demand for acrylic based kapton tapes. While silicon based adhesive tapes display higher adhesion at lower temperatures, i.e. below 0°C, acrylic based products display higher adhesion at mid-range temperatures, typically between 0°C and 100°C.

Acrylic based tapes are primarily of two types, viz. pure and modified. While pure and modified acrylic based tapes display similar characteristics, the latter displays superior adhesive properties for hard-to-bond plastics which makes them more expensive.

