Buy Affordable Furniture In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Decorating one’s home with stylish yet functional and affordable furniture is something everyone yearns for. Keeping this in mind, Ashley HomeStore dedicatedly works towards providing its clients affordable, stylish and durable furniture for their homes.

It has been serving the residents of Killeen, TX with high quality affordable furniture since 1985. Its mission ever since has been to give its clients the very best furniture at an affordable price. This family-owned store strives to offer its clients furniture for every lifestyle, need and budget. It also prioritizes giving back to the community by encouraging people to deposit gently used furniture in a furniture bank initiated by it which is then passed on to the needy free of cost.

Furniture Available At The Store

• Living Room Furniture: This includes sofas and loveseats, sectionals, recliners and different styles of chairs.

• Dining Room Furniture: The dining room collection of furniture consists of dining tables, benches, chairs etc. suitable for dining. They vary in design, style, appearance, seats, table-tops, dimensions, finishing and upholstery.

• Bedroom Furniture: The bedroom furniture consists of different collections of beds namely, Agelia, Willowton, Coralayne and Porter. It also includes a collection of high quality and durable mattresses.

• Kid’s Furniture: For furnishing a kid’s room, the store offers a wonderful collection of duvet cover sets and beds like the Kasyln Twin Bookcase bed, Korabella Twin Panel bed, Ladiville Twin over Twin Bunk bed and a classy and beautiful Wilmington chest of drawers.

• Outdoor Furniture: Top-notch and on-trend outdoor furniture is available at the store. Care is taken to ensure that the furniture is made of premium & durable material that will last for years at a stretch. This collection includes the 2 seat Partanna motion loveseat, 7 piece rectangular dining set, fire-pit tables, stylish and durable outdoor seating sets and patio umbrellas.

• Accessories: To accentuate the beauty of your furniture, there’s a huge collection of unique and affordable accessories such as table lamps, candle holders, wall décor, trendy salad plates, accent bowls and more.

For more information about furniture available at Ashley HomeStore, call at (254) 634-5900. You can also visit 1101 South W S Young Drive Killeen, TX 76543 or log on to https://killeenfurniture.com/