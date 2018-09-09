EducationWorld India School Rankings 2018-19

EducationWorld in association with C fore, Delhi has concluded its 12th annual EducationWorld India School Rankings survey. A sample respondents database of 12,214 educationists, principals, teachers, parents and students in 27cities and education hubs across India were interviewed to rate the country’s Top 1,000 schools on 14 parameters of education excellence. The country’s top-ranked schools in 14 categories will be felicitated at the Leela Ambience Hotel, Gurgaon on September 28-29, 2018

Bengaluru, September 8, 2018 — The 12th annual EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2018-19 survey was released in Bengaluru. The survey rates and ranks the country’s Top 1,000 schools in 10 categories including Day: Co-ed, Boys and Girls, Day-cum-boarding, Boarding: Co-ed, Girls and Boys, International: Day, Day-cum-boarding and fully Residential. Moreover, Private Budget, Special Needs and Government schools are also ranked separately. This is the most comprehensive, in-depth and extensive league tables of any schools evaluation survey worldwide.

Vasant Valley School, Delhi (Day Co-ed), DPS, RK Puram, Delhi (Day-cum-boarding), The JB Petit High School for Girls, Mumbai (all Girls) and Campion School, Fort, Mumbai (all Boys) are ranked India’s #1 Day Schools in EWISR 2018-19.

Among legacy Boarding Schools, Rishi Valley, Chittoor (Co-ed), Welham Girls School, Dehradun ( Girls), The Doon School, Dehradun (Boys) are #1 nationally.

In the International Schools category, DhirubhaiAmbani International, Mumbai (Day), Indus International, Bangalore (Day-cum-boarding) and Woodstock School, Mussoorie (wholly Residential) have been ranked #1.

To conduct the 2018-19 EWISR survey, the well-reputed Delhi-based market research and opinion polls company Centre for Forecasting and Research Pvt. Ltd (C fore, estb. 2000) constituted a sample respondents database of 12,214 individuals including school principals, teachers, educationists, fees-paying parents and senior school students in 27 major cities and education hubs across India. In order to rate and rank the best government and private budget schools, parents in SEC ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ were interviewed.

The sample respondents were asked to rate India’s most well-known 1,000 schools (pre-selected by EducationWorld) on 14 parameters of education excellence* including infrastructure provision, competence of faculty, academic reputation and safety and hygiene.

“To make the ratings methodology more user friendly, the 10 point score awarded by respondents to schools under each parameter was multiplied by 10 and rounded off to the nearest number. All the parameters were given equal weightage except the vitally important parameter of ‘competence of faculty’ which is given double weightage.” says Premchand Palety, Chief Executive of C fore, explaining the ratings and ranking methodology of EWISR 2018-19.

In addition to the private schools, India’s Top Government day and residential schools, Special Needs and Budget Private Schools are also rated and ranked. Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Dwarka, Delhi, is ranked India’s #1 Government Day School and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Alleppey (Kerala) the #1 Government Boarding School. The Aditya Birla Integrated School, Mumbai is the top-ranked Special Needs School and St. Mary’s High School, Kalyan, Mumbai is #1 Budget Private School in India.

“Top 1,000 primary-secondary schools are ranked nationally, in their states, cities and according to all 14 parameters of K-12 education excellence. In short, there’s a huge wealth of data in the EWISR 2018-19 league tables for school promoters, principals, teachers, parents and other stake holders to analyse, slice and dice to improve learning outcomes and make the school years a memorable and enriching experience for their students.” says DilipThakore, Founder-Editor of EducationWorld.

* The 14 parameters of education excellence on which the schools were ranked are –

• Academic Reputation

• Competence of Faculty (double weightage)

• Individual Attention to Students

• Leadership/ Management Quality

• Life Skills Education & Conflict Management

• Co-curricular Education

• Safety and Hygiene

• Community Service

• Internationalism

• Parental Involvement / ( Pastoral Care- in boarding schools )

• Teacher Welfare and Development

• Value for Money

• Sports Education

• Infrastructure Provision