Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center Is Dedicated To Providing Patient-First Services

Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center

Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi Street

Al Qarayen

Sharjah

Telephone: +971 6 518 0800

Email: info@ibo.ae

As a leading medical establishment in Sharjah, Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center strives to understand that all patients are unique and each of their expectations must be satisfied in a unique way. They ensure that the environment is comfortable and discreet so as to make the patient feel relaxed and safe. While healthcare costs are rising in the industry, the Center makes receiving health more convenient and affordable to patients from all kinds of backgrounds. The objective is to continue to provide affordable healthcare without compromising on the quality of their service.

The goal is to ensure that each patient is offered individualized services enabling staff to personalize their treatments. Patients are the priority and the dedicated team of medical practitioners and support staff ensures each person that walks in through the doors are well cared for.

It is a multi-specialty hospital in Sharjah committed to providing patients with outstanding care and attention. The Center makes it their mission to enhance the quality of life and offer patients tailored treatment. Located close to the Sharjah airport, the Center is just minutes away from the main highways and the heart of the city.

With a deep compassion and understanding that every patient’s needs are different, the Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center is devoted to maintaining high quality care with a patient-first approach. The Center provides a wide range of services from general medicine, gynecology and obstetrics, pediatrics, cardiology, cosmetic dentistry and aesthetic and wellness. Patients can find comfort in the knowledge that they will receive world-class diagnosis, treatment and care.

The Head Physician of Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center notes, “Our Center aims to keep up to date with the latest medical breakthroughs to ensure we reach international standards and our patients are given highly personalized treatment and care.

He further went onto say, “We understand the devotion that families have for the patient and expect a high standard of treatment and care. And our team of skilled physicians takes that responsibility seriously and deliver efficient and better healthcare services”.

About Us

