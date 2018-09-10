Radiation Proctitis Treatment Market Value Projected to Expand by 2018 to 2026

Radiation proctitis is inflammation and harm to the lower parts of the colon after X-ray or radiation treatment. Radiation treatment to the pelvis is critical in the treatment of pelvic malignancies, because it damage the DNA of the cancer cells and a result the proliferation stops. Initially, low dose radiation therapy show no benefit in the treatment of rectal malignancy, as it showing resistance against the cancer cells. But, later it was found that higher doses were essential to overcome the resistance to treat cancers. However, higher doses of radiation lead to organ damage. Presently, proctitis is the most common complication of radiation treatment using high doses, particularly after treatment for prostate tumor. Despite advances made in radiation science, several study reports show that 75% of patients suffer from acute radiation proctitis.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/radiation-proctitis-treatment-market.html

Based on treatment type, the global radiation proctitis treatment market can be segmented into non-invasive and invasive. The non-invasive segment can be classified into nonsterodial anti-inflammatory drugs, sucralfate, short chain fatty acids, hyperbaric oxygen, and antioxidants. The sucralfate drugs sub-segment is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as sucralfate agents such as pentosan polysulfate contain high sulfated polyanionic disaccharide compound that stimulates epithelial healing and forms a coating that helps to heal more quickly. In terms of distribution channel, the global radiation proctitis treatment market can be bifurcated into hospital pharmacies and medical stores. The hospital pharmacies segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as radiation proctitis treatment is mostly performed in hospitals and patients feel convenient to purchase drugs through hospital pharmacies.

Rise in prevalence of prostate, rectal, and cervical cancers is a major factor fueling the growth of the global radiation proctitis treatment market. Moreover, increase in adoption of radiation therapy to treat cancer is projected to drive the radiation proctitis treatment market during the forecast period. However, adverse reactions of non-invasive drugs such as transient nausea and occasional vomiting are likely to hamper the radiation proctitis treatment market in the next few years.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44991

In terms of region, the global radiation proctitis treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global radiation proctitis treatment market. The region is projected to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period, due to rise in prevalence of rectal cancer in the region. According to the American Cancer Society in 2014, over 94,890 women will be diagnosed with gynecological cancer in the U.S. In Europe, incidence of prostate cancer is increasing among the geriatric population. This is projected to propel the radiation proctitis treatment market in the region during the forecast period. Increase in radiation exposure to treat various disease such as cancer is likely to propel the radiation proctitis treatment market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Prevalence of diseases that require frequent X-ray and radiation therapy is increasing in Central Africa. This is expected to augment the radiation proctitis treatment market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global radiation proctitis treatment market are Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Nanjing Pharmaceutical Factory Co., Ltd., Allergan plc, Reckitt & Benckiser, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Northeast Pharmaceutical, Huanan Pharma, and Dr. Reddy Laboratories Ltd., among others.

Request for Report TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=44991

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/