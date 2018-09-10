Specialty Generic Drugs Market 2026 major key players: Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Mallinckrodt, Akorn Inc.

The global Specialty Generic Drugs Market is anticipated to reach USD 190.9 billion by 2025 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. Specialty Generics drugs are the generic forms of pharmacological drugs. These drugs are economically cheaper in contrast to branded drugs. Even so, development and commercialization of specialty generics drug are more complex when compared with conventional generics drugs. Companies are entering into specialty generic drugs market to manufacture generic forms of the products by forming new drug formulations. In addition, global capacity of conventional or traditional generics drugs market is also forcing companies to seek newer opportunities.

Request for Sample of This Research Report @ https://bit.ly/2MfuZ7l

Increase in the number of off-patent specialty drugs is factor estimated to form the lucrative growth in specialty generic drugs market. For instance, the patent for Novartis drug Gilenya is estimated to expire in 2019. This drug has made approximately 14% sales growth of Novartis. Such early patent expirations are expected to boost the global market growth. In addition, the rise in the number of people suffering cancer is anticipated to bolster the global market growth. According to World Health Organization (WHO) 2015, approximately 160,000 individuals in the U.S. were filed to have various cancers. Thus, with the high prevalence of cancer case requiring drugs are anticipated to increase the global specialty generic drugs market growth.

To Know The Latest Trends And Insights Prevalent In This Market, Click The Link Below @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-specialty-generic-drugs-market/

North America is the highest spending region in healthcare, yet, this region started to put cutting healthcare expenditure. The current economic & financial crisis and the existence of a high geriatric population are some of the key reasons for the cost cut in healthcare infrastructure over this region. This creates the need for developing novel, enhanced, and economic methods for production of specialty generics drugs. This factor is further anticipated boost the global specialty generic drugs market in the forecast period.

The global specialty generic drugs market is segmented on the basis of application, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of application, the global specialty generic drugs market is segmented into Oncology, Infectious diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C, and Others. Based on the application the oncology segment dominated the global market in 2017. Increased prevalence of cancer, such as melanoma, lung cancer, breast cancer, leukemia, prostate cancer, and colon cancer has directed to rise in demand for generic specialty drugs globally. According to International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), 2012, globally approximately 14 million cancer cases were diagnosed, and this number is projected to rise during the upcoming period. Thus, with the increasing prevalence, there is the huge demand for low-cost generics drugs that are less expensive and highly effective in comparison to branded drugs.

Request Discount on this Report before Buying @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-specialty-generic-drugs-market/inquire-before-buying