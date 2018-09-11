Conservatory Craftsmen Gets Smarter with Conservatory Designs

Conservatory Craftsmen promotes easy-to-manage conservatories with some of the latest effective smart technologies. Customers can benefit from the company’s decades of experience and their expertise.

[Minneapolis, 09/11/2018] – The premier builders and designers of conservatories in Minneapolis are making conservatory management even easier. Conservatory Craftsmen can integrate different automation technologies into the design of modern conservatories.

With a touch of a button using the smartphone or the tablet, conservatory owners can perform a variety of functions. They can regulate the temperature with automated shades and blinds, and they can also have more control over the ventilation and cooling systems.

The sensors also have the ability to detect changes in the outdoor environment. For example, the windows can close automatically when it starts raining. The company can also add sensors on the floors for in-floor heating.

More than just providing ease and convenience, these technologies help improve a conservatory’s energy efficiency. This allows owners to save more money on utilities, particularly since bills can be as high as $500 in many single-family homes in Minnesota during the winter.

Addressing the Biggest Challenge

Conservatory Craftsmen’s technology can also help owners mitigate one of the problems related to plant-growing: water conservation.

Due to changing weather patterns, the United States experiences more frequent and worse droughts. According to Drought Monitor, about 38% of the country were in drought conditions last February 2018. Back in 2014, it hit a record of 40%.

With Conservatory Craftsmen’s automation solutions, consumers can create a customized irrigation system. Plants will receive only the amount of water they need on any given day.

Building conservatories to preserve or showcase a plant collection is one thing; managing it is another. Conservatory Craftsmen removes a lot of the guesswork while improving the management systems in the easiest and simplest manner: automation.

About Conservatory Craftsmen

Conservatory Craftsmen is one of the leading builders and designers of greenhouses and conservatories in Minnesota. It is also among the first to offer a comprehensive automation technology system that allows owners to control various aspects of the conservatory automatically through pre-programmed conditions, or by using their smartphones or tablets.

The company is also well reviewed in Houzz, a popular home-related website, with a 5-star rating. Learn more about its technology by visiting https://conservatorycraftsmen.com/.