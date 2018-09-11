Startup Center Presents Powerful Skill Development Courses for Diversified Student Groups

Noida, India (September 11, 2018) – Startup Center is a Noida-based skill development Academy that offers powerful digital marketing courses for all students. The digital marketing academy presents highly operating and industry-specific skill development courses that are overseen by professionals having more that 30 years of experience in various fields like IT, serial entrepreneurship, telecom as well as digital marketing and technologies like CRM, Web Development and AI Chatbot. Startup Center comprises of numerous industry professionals who can combine their technological knowledge with relevant industry experience to deliver smart educational solutions.

As a reputed center of digital marketing course in Noida,operating from Software Technologies Parks of India (STPI) premises , Startup Center offers lessons on startup fundamentals, digital marketing, web design and web development as well as search engine optimization methods. The courses are presented as modules that run for 16 hours and are spread over the period of one month with 4 hours of lessons per week. These courses can be extremely beneficial for students looking to become digital marketing experts and work for reputed companies or develop their independent freelancing careers. Additionally, the course can also work well for home business and small business owners, corporate executives and housewives.

About Startup Center

Startup Center is a skill development center in Noida that is known for offering powerful courses on a wide range of subjects like web development, web design and digital marketing.

To know more about Startup Center, visit http://www.startupcenter.biz/

Media Contact:

Startup Center

Address: 308/IV, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI)

Sector 29, Noida, India

India Counseling: +91-11-9990162419/+91-120-4106179

USA Helpline: +1 -412-385-1601

Email: course@startupcenter.biz

###