Aquafeed Market is poised to dominate this market during 2018-2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC, titled “Aquafeed Market By Ingredient (Corn, Soybean, Fish Oil); By Type (Natural Feed, Artificial Feed); By Animal Type (Salmon, Mollusks, Catfish, Others); By Additive Products (Amino Acids, Vitamins, Anti-biotic, Others) – Forecast (2018 – 2023)”, the market will be enhanced by growth in fish meat consumption due to the increase in the population worldwide.

Asia Pacific will lead the Aquafeed Market in the coming years. The growth of the aquaculture industry in China and India due to factors such as availability of raw materials, favorable climatic conditions for aquaculture and cheap labor will accelerate the market growth in Asia Pacific. Europe is expected to have a steady growth of aquafeed in the coming years due to the rising popularity of protein rich food among consumers in the region. North America will also experience higher growth due to the presence of established vendors in the future.

Carps are the largest application segment in the aquafeed market. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and provide protein which is low in fat. The increasing consumer awareness about omega 3 health benefits will augment the demand for carps which, in turn, drives the growth of aquafeed. Mollusks and Crustaceans are the other segments in the market. Crustaceans such as shrimps, lobsters, crabs and mollusks such as oysters are being used as exotic food products. This factor also enhances the demand for the aquaculture feed during the forecast period.

Growing demand for quality fish will drive the growth of the feed additives during the forecast period.

Growing consumption of sea food in European countries, such as, Norway and Germany will elevate the demand for shrimp feed.

Increasing government initiatives to support aquaculture and growing disposable income will spur the growth of animal nutrition during the forecast period.

Increasing focus on nutraceuticals, such as Omega 3 enriched products will create opportunities for aquafeed applications.

The companies which dominate the Aquafeed Market include Aller Aqua, Beneo Norel Animal Nutrition, BioMar A/S, Avanti Feeds Ltd. and Cermaq ASA. Aller Aqua produces fish feed for saltwater and freshwater aquaculture. It has branches in Denmark, Poland, Germany, Egypt, China and Zambia. Norel Animal Nutrition produces food ingredients for animal nutrition. BioMar A/S produces feed for shrimps and fishes. It provides feed for cold water species such as Salmon, trout, and cod. Avanti Feeds Ltd develops prawn culture.

The increasing consumption of seafood will drive the growth of the Aquafeed Market.

Aquafeed Market By Type Natural Feeds Plants Animals Trash Food Others Artificial Feeds Medicines Vaccines Others

Aquafeed Market By Additive Products Amino Acids Vitamins Antibiotics Feed Acidifiers Antioxidants Feed Enzymes Others

Aquafeed Market By Aquatic Animal Type Salmon Molluscs Tilapia Catfish Carp Crustaceans Others

Aquafeed Market by geography(covers 15+ countries)

Company profiles Aci Godrej Agrovet Pvt Ltd Addcon Group Gmbh Aller Aqua A/S Cp Aqua Culture Ltd De Heus BASF SE Beneo Gmbh Biomar A/S Evonik Industries Ewos Group Grobest Feeds Corporation Ltd. Nutreco N.V. Nutriad International Vega Pharma Limited Water Base Ltd Zeigler Bros., Inc.



Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

