Solid State Drive Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Solid State Drive Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Solid State Drive Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Solid State Drive.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Solid State Drive Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Solid State Drive Market are Lite-On, Western Digital , Toshiba , Intel , Samsung , Seagate , Micron , SK Hynix , Microsemi , and Kingston. According to report the global solid state drive market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

The factors driving the growth of solid-state drive market are high reliability and performance efficiency benefits over the hard disk drivers. In addition, rapidly growing adoption of solid state drivers at data centers and rising use of SSD for the innovative solutions such as big data owing its better lifespan has escalated the profitability of this market. However, unavailability of large-sized SSD module and high maintenance cost are the factors responsible for restraining the growth of solid-state drive market. Moreover, growing demand of SSDs in mobile industries and technological advancements to improve the capacity and efficiency of SSD devices are expected to create more opportunities for this market in upcoming years.

Segments Covered

he report on global solid state drive market covers segments such as technology, form factor, interface, and end-user. The technology segments include SLC, MLC planar, MLC 3D, TLC planar and TLC 3D. On the basis of form factor the global solid state drive market is categorized into 1.8”/2.5”, 3.5”, M.2, U.2 (SFF 8639) and FHHL and HHHL. Furthermore, on the basis of interface the solid state drive market is segmented as PCIe, SATA and SAS. On the basis of end-user the solid state drive market is segmented as client, automotive, industrial and enterprise.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The prominent participants in the Global Solid State Drive Market are Lite-On, Western Digital , Toshiba , Intel , Samsung , Seagate , Micron , SK Hynix , Microsemi , and Kingston .

Report Highlights:

