TP-LINK M7450 VS HUAWEI E5787 VS E5786

Huawei and TP-link are two important network equipment vendor for worldwide network carriers and end-users. They provided similar wireless products, so it’s unavoidable they compete with each other, especially on specific Wireless devices. Since more and more demand on LTE Advanced mobile devices, Huawei and TP-link both presented their LTE advanced mobile WIFI hotspot(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/3g-4g-pocket-wifi/300mbps-mobile-wifi.html) for worldwide users.

Huawei had supplied Huawei E5786 to the market a couple of years ago, and last year, the upgraded model Huawei E5787 available. TP-link was always following Huawei steps and the similar model TP-link M7450 was just available around the end of 2017. If you are unfamiliar with Huawei and TP-link 4G LTE mobile WiFi(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/tp-link.html), you may not know the difference between the TP-link M7450 and Huawei E5787 & E5786. We will compare the three mobile WiFi hotspots in this blog and see TP-link MiFi VS Huawei MiFi, and which one is better to buy.

TP-link M7450 VS Huawei E5787 and E5786 Appearance

We had compared the difference between Huawei E5787 and E5786 (if you want to know Huawei E5787 and E5787, check blog Huawei E5787 VS Huawei E5786: https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/whats-the-difference-between-huawei-e5787-and-e5786/), and from the blog, you can get to know the appearance feature of Huawei E5787 and E5786. The TP-link M7450 is like Huawei E5786, on the front, there is a small display in the middle and at two sides of the screen, there is the Home button and power button. The back cover could be opened for exchange the battery or inserting the sim card, but the Huawei E5786 LTE(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-e5786-4g-lte-cat6-mobile-wifi.html) battery is built-in and non-removable. The Huawei E5787 back cover could be opened and the battery is also removable. The E5787 has a touchscreen, but the other two both don’t have. There is only one USB port at the side of TP-link M7450 while the Huawei E5787 & E5786 both have two connectors for external antennas.

Huawei E5787 and E5786 VS TP-link M7450 Specifications

From the appearance, we can see the latest TP-link M7450 doesn’t have the connector for external antennas. Other features are very similar to Huawei E5786 except the battery. And Huawei E5787 touchscreen is also good to mention. Then let’s have a check the TP-link vs Huawei Pocket WiFi specifications with a comparison:

Model: TP-Link M7450

Product type: LTE Mobile Hotspot

Category: LTE Cat.6

Chipset: Qualcomm

Speeds: DL 300Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands: B1, B3, B7, B8, B20, B38, B40, B41

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users: 32 users

MIMO: 2 x 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: No

App management: tpMiFi APP

SIM type: Micro SIM

Battery: Removable, 3000 mAh

Dimensions: 112.5 x 66.5 x 16mm

Datasheet download: TP-link M7450 Datasheet

User Manual: TP-link M7450 User Manual

Other features: 2 band CA

Firmware download: TP-link M7450 Firmware

Reviews: TP-link M7450 review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/tp-link-m7450-lte-advanced-mobile-wifi-review/)

Price: 289.00USD

Model: Huawei E5787

Product type: LTE Mobile Hotspot

Category: LTE Cat.6

Chipset: HiSilicon LTE Cat6 Chipset (Cortex A9 Processor)

Data rates: DL 300Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands:

* Huawei E5787s-33a: Band 1/3/5/7/8/20

* Huawei E5787Ph-67a: Band 1/3/5/7/8/28

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users: 10 users

MIMO: 2 X 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, TS-9 jacks

Buy Antenna: Huawei E5787 external Antenna

App management: Huawei Hilink APP

SIM type: Micro SIM

Battery: Removable, 3000mAh

Dimensions: 109.00 x 58.00 x 7.50mm

Ethernet Port: No

Datasheet download: Huawei E5787 Datasheet

User Manual: Huawei E5787 Manual

Other features: 2 band CA

Firmware download: Huawei E5787 Firmware

Drivers: Huawei E5787 drivers

Reviews: Huawei E5787 Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-e5787-4g-lte-mobile-hotspot-review/)

Price: 269.00USD

Model: Huawei E5786

Product type: LTE Mobile Hotspot

Category: LTE Cat.6

Chipset: HiSilicon LTE Cat6 Chipset (Cortex A9 Processor)

Data rates: DL 300Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands:

* Huawei E5786s-32a: Band 1/3/5/7/8/20/38

* Huawei E5786s-62a: Band 1/3/8/28

* Huawei E5786s-63a: Band 1/3/7/8/28/40

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users: 10 users

MIMO: 2 X 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, TS-9 jacks

Buy Antenna: Huawei E5786 external Antenna

App management: Huawei Hilink APP

SIM type: Micro SIM

Battery: Non-removable, 3000mAh

Dimensions: 106 x 66 x 15.90mm

Ethernet Port: No

Datasheet download: Huawei E5786 Datasheet

User Manual: Huawei E5786 Manual

Other features: 2 band CA

Firmware download: Huawei E5786 Firmware

Drivers: Huawei E5786 drivers

Reviews: Huawei E5786 Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-e5786-4g-lte-cat6-mobile-hotspot-review/)

Price: 179.00USD

Summary

From the specs table, we can see the TP-link VS Huawei routers are very similar technically. The three mobile WiFi hotspots all could support peak download speed up to 300Mbps and upload speed up to 50Mbps with LTE Category 6. TP-link M7450 is based on Qualcomm chipset while two Huawei mobile WiFi are using Huawei own Hisilicon chipset. The two Huawei mobile WiFi both have variant models but TP-link M7450 has only one variant model, but TP-link M7450 could support maximum users up to 32 devices while Huawei E5787 and E5786 support only 10 wireless users. However, TP-link M7450 mobile WiFi(https://www.4gltemall.com/tp-link-m7450-lte-cat-6-mobile-wifi.html) doesn’t have the connector for external antennas, which is disappointing because the antenna connectors are very common in current 4G mobile WiFi hotspots. They all could be managed by APP which could be installed in the smartphone. Users can manage the mobile WiFi router through mobile phones.