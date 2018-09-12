United States Gluten-Free Products Market Research Report Revealing Share, Size, Top Players with Regional Demand And Production Statistics: Forecasted till 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Mattress Market Research Report By Product Type, By Size, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023”, the global mattress market is forecast to reach $ 42 billion by 2023. Growth in the global mattress market is anticipated on account of decreasing replacement cycle of mattress, growing number of nuclear and independent families, and rising discretionary income across major developing as well as developed economies. Moreover, booming sales of mattresses via online sales channel coupled with rising demand from the commercial and institutional sectors including hotels, colleges, hospitals, etc., is further aiding growth of global mattress market.

On the basis of type, global mattress market can be broadly categorized into innerspring, memory foam, latex, air filled and water mattresses. Innerspring segment dominated the market in 2017 due to their high demand as these mattresses are relatively less expensive than other types of mattresses. Tempur Sealy International, Inc was the leading player in the global mattress market in 2017, followed by Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC, Sleep Number Corporation, and Corsicana Mattress Company. In terms of region, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with more than one-third of the value share in 2017. This region is expected to generate significant demand for mattresses in the coming years and is anticipated to remain dominant through 2023 as well on account of relatively huge population base and rising number of commercial and residential projects in the region.

As per a recent Voice of Customer survey conducted by TechSci Research, price and warranty came across as the most important differentiating factors during the purchase of mattresses. Furniture stores emerged as the most vital sales channel in the global mattress market. “Rising number of nuclear families, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, is positively influencing the global mattress market. Moreover, manufacturers are steering the market with continuing inflow of innovative and customized mattresses offering enhanced sleep comfort to the users. Additionally, growing demand for eco-friendly mattresses coupled with various other technological advancements would further boost the global mattress market over the course of next five years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

