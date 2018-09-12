Unparalleled Grammar Solutions For Teachers & Parents!

Create Better Writers has announced a perfect solution to improve kids’ grammar. They have introduced a “Standards Based Grammar” that acts as a full guide and serve the purpose of teaching grammar at all levels.

The step-by-step program is perfect for students from grade 3 to grade 8. It is also available for the homeschool parents. This program is solely designed to teach the rules of English in an easy way. Books that are there in the entire series are sufficient enough to make students capable of writing & speaking the English language like a pro.

The best thing about this program is that it teaches the nitty-gritty details of grammar and help students in applying the rules to the writing.

Features

Some of the features of the daily grammar program are

• It contains worksheets along with the lesson plan. You can review the lesson and teach easily

• It contains journal prompts for the immediate practice

• It contains assessments that let you identify whether a student has learned the concept or not.

• It contains a parent checklist that informs the parents about the progress of their kids. The checklist provides a complete guideline to parents and lets them know the loopholes that are there. This checklist provides a transparent picture to parents and lets them know about the areas they have to work on.

• It possesses student checklists that help you in creating the review groups. Moreover, it acts as a guideline for the next year’s teacher because, with the help of this checklist, the teacher gets to know about the abilities of every student.

After completion of the program; you can expect your kids’ to speak and write like a pro. The books of this series don’t only demonstrate the grammar rules but help your kids’ in understanding the hidden logic behind each grammar rule.

Since it is a step-by-step program, one can easily teach grammar by following the provided guidelines. You can contact Create Better Writers to get this program for the kids. Email at dye.teach@verizon.net or call at (562) 627-5662

Create Better Writers believe in providing the ease to parents and teachers. The perfect programs guide the students at every step and prepare them to compete at the high school level. The program is simple to follow yet is affordable.

There is a lot more going in the pipeline. Lots of amazing programs are there in the construction phase to simplify the life of parents and teachers.

Website: https://createbetterwriters.com