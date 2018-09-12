Veneer and Plywood Sheet Markets Development, and Forecasts in Europe to 2022

September 12, 2018: The report package Veneer and Plywood Sheet Markets in Europe to 2022 – Market Size, Development, and Forecasts offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation, and future outlook for veneers and plywood sheets in different European countries. The package includes veneer and plywood sheet country reports from the following countries:

Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom

The research includes historic data from 2011 to 2017 and forecasts until 2022 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The reports help answer the following questions:

– What is the current size of the veneer and plywood sheet market in different European countries?

– How is the veneer and plywood sheet market divided into different product segments?

– How are the overall market and different product segments growing?

– How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

– What is the market potential compared to other countries?

The latest industry data included in the reports:

– Overall veneer and plywood sheet market size, 2011-2022

– Veneer and plywood sheet market size by product segment, 2011-2022

– Growth rates of the overall veneer and plywood sheet market and different product segments, 2011-2022

– Shares of different product segments of the overall veneer and plywood sheet market, 2011, 2017 and 2022

The market data is given for the following product segments:

Coniferous (softwood) veneers and plywood sheets

Light and dark red meranti and meranti bakau veneers

Veneers of other tropical woods

Other veneers and plywood sheets

Among the key reasons to purchase include the following:

– Gain an outlook of the historic development, current market situation, and future outlook of the veneer and plywood sheet market in different European countries to 2022

– Track industry developments and identify market opportunities

– Plan and develop marketing, market-entry, market expansion, and other business strategies by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects

– Save time and money with the readily accessible key market data included in the reports. The data is clearly presented and can be easily incorporated into presentations and internal reports.

