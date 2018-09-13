Iain McKenna – Fake Polygraph Examiner

London, UK (September 13, 2018) – Yet again, we have had to warn potential customers of a fraudulent individual claiming to be a polygraph examiner. Iain McKenna has launched a website https://ukpolygraph.com/ claiming to be an examiner when he is not a member of any recognized body such as the British and European Polygraph Association or the British Polygraph Association. Until recently, he was using both Associations logos on his website, legal action forced him to remove them.

A surgical instrument in the hands of an incompetent person with a superficial knowledge of anatomy will cause disaster when operating on someone. So can the polygraph in the hands of an incompetent practitioner. Unfortunately, there are some who had ventured into this field with little knowledge and training. Expect trouble and labour related problems from these quarters. These people also account for much of the criticism, misrepresentations and derogatory impressions of the critics of the polygraph. Nothing can replace experience, maturity, level of training and expertise of the polygraph examiner, therefore selection of the correct examiner is of utmost importance. It is therefore vital that if you decide to use a polygraph expert that you ensure they are qualified and experienced. To do this make sure they are a member of either the https://www.britishpolygraphassociation.org/ or http://ukpolygraphassociation.org/ who both publish members on the website. Here you can be assured the examiner is qualified and experienced and is regulated by a trade organization.

