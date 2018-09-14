3D Cell Culture Market In-depth Study and Research Report 2017-2025

3D cell culture is a controlled simulated environment outside of a living organism, wherein cells are allowed to grow and migrate by interacting within their habitat. 3D cell culture nurtures levels of cell differentiation and tissue organization which is not viable in traditional 2D culture systems. 3D cell culture has more tissue divergence and cell cohesion properties. 3D cell structures are gaining popularity and have shown increased applications, especially in the early drug discovery and other research and development. This technique is used by researchers to fabricate physiologically similar cell culture stereotypes that aid drug discovery and development. Persistent need to refine efficiency in pharmaceutical research and development is also encouraging the use of 3D cell cultures.

3D cell culture is one of the rapidly growing segments in the health care space due to considerable range of applications in cancer research, in vitro environment, and regenerative medicine. The ability of 3D cell culture to strengthen the understanding of tissue maturation and organization, organogenesis, and cell differentiation has increased its utility. It has also replaced animal prototypes in clinical testing and experiments, as these look similar to cells in vivo. Increase in adoption of 3D cell culture in diagnostic centers, hospitals, and pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and rise in demand in organ transplantation, tissue regeneration, and regenerative medicine. The major drivers of the 3D cell culture market. Researchers are conducting experiments to advance and develop better options for culturing cells, and 3D cell culturing presents various benefits such as gaining better information and helping to conduct better research. 3D cell structures are relatively thicker. Hence, these could experience some potential barriers. Cells could react and emerge differently in 3D cell culture environment. This would require changes in experiments.

The global 3D cell culture market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be divided into scaffold-based 3D cell culture (hydrogels /ECM analogs, micro patterned surfaces, and solid scaffolds), scaffold-free 3D cell culture (low adhesion micro plates, 3D petri dishes, 3D bioreactors, and hanging drop plates), microfluidics-based 3D cell culture, magnetic levitation, and 3D bio printing. Based on application, the global 3D cell culture market can be classified into drug discovery and toxicology, cancer and stem cell research, and tissue engineering & regenerative medicine. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and research laboratories and institutes.

Geographically, the global 3D cell culture market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. North America and Europe dominate the market. High market share of these regions is attributed to rise in prevalence of cancer and increase in investment in R&D and health care. Moreover, governments in these regions support advancement in the field of 3D cell culture through grants and funds. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR due to increase in demand for 3D cell culture in developing nations.

Major players in the global 3D cell culture market are Merck, InSphero, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ReproCELL, Inc., Nano3D Biosciences, Inc., Corning Technologies, Synthecon Incorporated, Global Cell Solutions, 3D Boitek, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Hamilton Company, Mimetas, and QGel.

