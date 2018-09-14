Bone Cancer Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2024

One of the most fatal and chronic disorder now a day is Cancer. It is a highly hazardous disease with an extremely high mortality rate due to its highly invasive nature and prolonged duration of disease. Bone cancer is one the types of cancer in which the tissues of bone start growing in uncontrollable manner. This growth can be benign or malignant. In most of the cases, the bone cancer is a result from other cancers.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bone-cancer-market.html

The major and primary symptom of the bone cancer is severe and intolerable bone pain. This pain increases over the period of time. In addition to pain, symptoms like weight loss, fatigue, bone crack, fever, muscle pain, osteoporosis, and osteopenia are also identified. The diagnostic tests may preliminary include deep study of patient’s history and reasons of pain. Afterwards, the diagnosis of the bone cancer is carried out by using some imaging studies, such as, CT scan, MRI, bone scanning, and PET scanning. Biopsy test is also used for the diagnosis and confirmation of the disease.

Bone cancer market: Segmentation

The market of bone cancer is segmented on the basis of types of bone cancer, such as, primary bone cancer and secondary bone cancer. Primary bone cancer is the type of cancer that originates from rapid and uncontrollable growth of the bone and related tissues. Whereas, secondary cancer is a type of bone cancer, in which, the cancer is originated to some other site of the body and metastasize to the bone structure. The bone cancer is also classified as, osteosarcoma, Ewing’s sarcoma, chondrosarcoma, chordomas, fibrosarcoma, and admantinomas.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14948

Bone cancer market: Types of therapies

the market is also segmented on the basis of therapies and treatments available, such as radiation therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery and surgical treatments. Limb amputation surgery, limb salvage surgery or limb sparing surgery are the major surgical practices used to treat bone cancer. Whereas, in radiation therapy, high energy X-rays or gamma-rays are used to destroy the tumors. Chemotherapy is a pharmacological treatment by using anti-cancer drugs either orally or parenterally. Major drugs include strontium-89 chloride, bisphosphonates, methotrexate, denosumab, doxorubicin and many others.

Cryosurgery is also sometimes used to treat the bone cancer. In addition, the market is segmented on the basis of geography, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region is the most dominating market in the world, owing to rapidly growing incidences of bone cancers and rising focus towards R&D for bone tumor treatments. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific and RoW regions are the most promising markets in the upcoming period, owing to rise in awareness of bone cancer, its chronic impacts and its treatments.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=14948

Bone cancer market growth

Although it accounts for much less than one percent of all cancers, the market of bone cancer is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period from 2016 – 2024. This growth is anticipated to be driven by various factors, such as, R&D practices running across the globe, rising awareness amongst the population for bone cancer and other bone diseases, increasing medical infrastructure and technological advancements. Owing to R&D practices, a number of drugs and formulations are under pipeline studies and are expected to enter in the market during forecast period. However, low prevalence of the disease is the major hurdle in the market growth, followed by high cost of R&D, diagnosis and treatment.

According to American Cancer Society estimates, approximately 3,300 new cases of bone cancer are expected to diagnose in 2016, out of which, around 1490 deaths are expected due to bone cancer. Hence, this very low prevalence is the major hurdle in the market growth.

The major players operating in this market include Amgen, Inc., Actavis plc, Novartis International AG, Debiopharm Group, Pfizer, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company amongst others.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/