Dadublock Iron kits line tracer of things internet and A.I speech recognition in korea

Iron Kits Line Tracer:

• It is highly utilized in various fields such as free semester, free grade, and undergraduate courses.

• Direct production with DIY products

• Coding allows obstacle avoidance, line tracer functioning

• Controlled by Bluetooth application

• Easy teaching and learning with teaching materials

Things Internet:

• Using GPIO

• Web server production

• Utilizing push alarm service

• Public data reception

• (temperature, standard time, etc.)

• IoT service

• Easy teaching and lecture with teaching materials Artificial Intelligence

A.I:

1st speech recognition

• Can learn raspberry and python

• Speech recognition can be directly coded

• Easy to learn and lecture with teaching materials

Second Deep Running:

• Possible to learn tensor flow

• Direct production with DIY products

• Possible to run autonomously by image recognition

• Easy to learn and lecture with teaching materials

Raspberry Drones:

• Raspberry Drones Introduction

• Raspberry development environment installation

• Assemble and fly the drone

• Understand and test Bluetooth communication module

• Understand and test drone motors

• Understanding and testing acceleration gyro sensors

• Introduction to PID algorithm

• Balance drone with roll, pitch, and yaw angles

• Motor speed calculation