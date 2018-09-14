Executiveride Announced A New Feature Update To Customize Trip Booking

Executiveride is always known to bring something special and innovative to provide extraordinary services to their customer. This time, the company has announced a new feature update to make the customer more convenient and easier. The company can now allow the customer to modify their booking as per their convenience. Customers can now change the time of booking and can easily reschedule their time. People can even extend the time duration and contract for car rental booking and can even change the choices of car.

There are many amazing features that a customer can access with the new update. Booking is going to become quite simple and easy for the customer with online web application. People can now make varied kind of changes and modifications in their booking without even calling the customer care executive. Now, hiring luxurious black car or limo has become quite simple with Executiveride in Washington DC.

Executiveride has already established itself as one of the largest platform in Washington DC to offer services for car on rent. The company is providing car rental services since very long time and has created a very reputed name to offer the best car rental services to various places in Washington. It offers wide range of luxurious cars which makes the people to get the array of car choices, where they can choose the best one as per their purpose.

People can choose car for various purpose like wedding, corporate meeting, birthday party, airport drop/pickup, casino trip, night party and many thing else. They also have special car on rent to offer a car service to BWI airport, Lorton VA airport, IAD airport and other airport in Washington DC. People can easily do booking for luxurious car service to BWI airport or any other airport in Washington.

However, if you are excited to know more about their latest service updates, you just need to visit their service website link www.executiveride.com or you can also dial a toll-free number 877-455-9222.

