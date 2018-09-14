Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market increasing demand with Leading key players: Pfizer, Inc,GlaxoSmithKline,Novartis International AG,Roche AG

The Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market Size is expected to grow at a decent rate owning to the rising prevalence of leukemia, and continuous research and development for developing novel treatment for leukemia.

Leukemia Therapeutics market major player include : Pfizer, Inc,GlaxoSmithKline,Novartis International AG,Roche AG

Leukemia is the most common type of blood cancer, that is found in the bone marrow. Leukemia is caused when there is issue in the blood cell production that affects the leukocytes or white blood cells. Leukemia is majorly caused in the people over the age of 55 years, and also is the most common type of cancer in those aged under 15 years. Leukemia is segmented into four main groups that are ‘chronic & acute leukemia’, ‘lymphocytic & myelogenous leukemia’, ‘acute lymphocytic leukemia’ (ALL), ‘chronic lymphocytic leukemia’, ‘acute myelogenous leukemia’, and ‘chronic myelogenous leukemia’. Leukemia is identified due to the factors like pale skin, enlarged liver, fever, night sweats, headaches, and feeling fatigued.

Leukemia is caused when the DNA functions immaturely due to damaged white blood cells, and blood cells. These abnormal cells than grow rapidly which in turn inhibits the growth of normal blood cells. Thus, excessive growth of abnormal cells harms or stops the normal functioning of a cell. Similarly, some other factors also cause leukemia that are artificial ionizing radiation, viruses, alkylating chemotherapy, smoking, genetic disorders, and down’s syndrome. The treatment of leukemia depends on the individual factors like age and overall patient’s health. According, to the study of National Cancer Institutes it was estimated the rise in the percent population suffering from leukemia that is 3.7%. Hence, this rise in the number of patients to also influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis International AG

Roche AG

Celgene Corporation

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Biogen Inc.

Genzyme Corporation

Cephalon Inc.

Ariad Pharmaceutical Inc.

Eisal Co. Ltd

Talon Therapeutics Inc.

The global market is primarily driven by the factors such as increasing number of patients suffering from leukemia, and increasing governments efforts for easy drug approvals. Moreover, increasing unmet needs regarding the early diagnosis and treatment of leukemia would also surge this market during the forecast period.

While, increasing number of geriatric population along with the strong presence of R&D facility in North America, and rising number of patients suffering from ALL to propel the growth of this industry in the near future. Also, growing R&D funding and investments towards reducing leukemia by the governments of developing economies, is expected to spur the market in coming years.

However, high cost of treatment, and relatively lengthy approval process for this type of drugs, can hinder the growth of this market in the near future.

