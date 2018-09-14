Optical Polyester Film Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2024

Polyester film is obtained by the extrusion of polyethylene terephthalate. These films when stretched in a single direction along with appropriate processing, forms optical polyester film. Optical polyester film has applications in the optical and optoelectronic field. They are used in display bases, LCD panels, and plasma display panels (PDP). Optical polyester film imparts excellent light transmission due to its mechanical properties and thermal stability. High demand for LCD televisions in Asia Pacific is a key driver for the optical polyester film market. Rapid growth in sale of smartphones in developing economies and the emergence of new technologies such as wearable electronics are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the optical polyester film market in the near future.

Get Research Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/optical-polyester-film-market.html

Sodium Hydride Market: Overview

Sodium hydride (NaH) is an alkali metal hydride, i.e. chemical compound consisting of anion of hydrogen with group I elements. It is a salt-like hydride, comprising of Na+ and H− ions. Sodium hydride is ionic in nature and insoluble in solvents (except molten sodium). Reactions containing NaH take place at the surface of the solid due to its insolubility.

Sodium hydride is obtained by the direct reaction of hydrogen and liquid sodium. Pure NaH is colorless but samples commonly appear grey.

Sodium hydride is primarily used in organic synthesis as reducing agent, drying agent, hydrogen storage, and strong base for deprotonation of alcohols, amides, phenols, esters, ketones, and other functional groups to support their nucleophilic substitution.

Some example of deprotonation by sodium hydride are conversion of alcohols to sodium alkoxides, thiols to sodium thiolates, and 1,3-dicarbonyl compounds to stabilized sodium enolates.

Sodium hydride is the type of chemically acting drying agent that react chemically with water and can not be regenerated. This is because the agent has already been subjected to a process that changes its chemical composition.

Sodium Hydride Market Trend

Dry powder of about 8 to 200 mesh in size (sodium hydride dry, 95%) and moist, paste-like material (sodium hydride 60% dispersion in mineral oil) are the commercially available forms of sodium hydride. Sodium hydride is flammable in air; therefore, it is dispersed in mineral oil to lower its high reactivity with air. This form is easy and safe to handle; hence, it is available in larger quantity.

As a drying agent, sodium hydride has scope in industrial cleaning solutions. These cleaners are invaluable in the electronics industry where water can negatively impact the integrity of the part, or equally as important in aerospace or car assembly where water can compromise the seal of a product or the finish during assembly. Without drying agents, most green alternative and eco friendly industrial cleaners cannot be comprised. Solutions prepared from drying agents are also used in paint industry to provide the paint with drying property.

Segmentation of Sodium Hydride Market

Segmentation of sodium hydride market is carried out on the basis of its appearance, applications and end-use industry.

Based on appearance, the sodium hydride market can be segmented into dry powder and dispersion in mineral oil.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into reducing agent, drying agent, hydrogen storage, and deprotonation agent.

Based on end-use industry, the market can be segmented into pain industry, electronics industry, automobile industry, aerospace industry etc.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16691

Sodium Hydride Market: Region-wise outlook

In terms of production, Asia Pacific leads the sodium hydride market due to the presence of large number of manufacturers in China. The region is followed Europe and North America, respectively.

Sodium Hydride Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the sodium hydride market include Natrizen Chemicals Pvt Ltd., Mahidhara Chemicals Private Limited, Angene International, Advanced Technology & Industrial Co. Ltd., KANTO KAGAKU, Albemarle, Fisher Scientific, CELLMARK AB, BOC Sciences, Shijiazhuang Aopharm Import & Export Trading Co. Ltd., and Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Limited.v

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/