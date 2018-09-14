Zeolites Market Studies Research 2018 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

Asia Pacific Region to Contribute To Growth in the Global Zeolites Market over the Upcoming Years

Aishwarya Kamble a research analyst at Infinium Global Research quoted that the Asia pacific is the largest and fastest growing region in the zeolite market owing to the presence of many detergent and water treatment industries. The tremendous growth of water treatment industry is likely to boost the Zeolites market in this region.

Infinium Global Research has produced a new premium report Zeolites Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Zeolites. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Zeolites Market by applications (catalysis, gas separation, ion exchange and others) and product (natural zeolite and synthetic zeolite) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Zeolites Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Zeolites Market are Arkema Group, BASF SE, Zeochem AG, Grace Catalysts Technologies, KNT Group, Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH (CWK), Grace Catalysts Technologies, Interra Global Corporation, Zeox Corporation and UOP LLC.

Growing detergent industry to promote growth in the Zeolites market over 2018 to 2024

Detergents are one of the dominant application for zeolite. Zeolites have exquisite ion exchange property so the both natural and synthetic zeolites are widely used in the formation of detergents. Rapidly growing detergent industry is the key factor driving the growth of zeolite market across the world. In addition, increasing refinery output and rapidly growing demand for adsorbents are likely to boost the growth of Zeolites market over the forecast period. However, rising adoption of zeolite-free detergents and presence of suitable alternatives such as Aluminophosphates are expected to restrain the growth of zeolite market. Moreover, the rising water treatment and detergent industries are projected to create several opportunities for the zeolite market in upcoming years.

Modified Zeolites Used To Remove Phosphorus from Wastewater in Cranfield Trial

In Nov 2017, Cranfield University tested new plant technology to remove and recover nitrogen and phosphorus from wastewater for use by fertilizer and chemical industries. The technology, based on the use of ion exchange and selective media (SMARTech3), is being unveiled as part of the European Union’s Horizon 2020 SMART-Plant project.