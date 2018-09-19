Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2018 – 2025 : Size, Growth, Industry Share And Forecast Report

19 September 2018: This report focuses on the global Applicant Tracking Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Applicant Tracking Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Applicant Tracking Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

  • EtQ
  • Halogen Software
  • MasterControl
  • WCAS-QuickBase
  • ConvergePoint
  • Culture Amp
  • Intelex Technologies
  • Litmos by CallidusCloud
  • SkyPrep
  • IBM
  • Bond International Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • For Employers
  • For Recruiting Companies

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Enterprise
  • Public Institution
  • Governmental Agencies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

  • To analyze global Applicant Tracking Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
  • To present the Applicant Tracking Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
  • To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Applicant Tracking Systems are as follows:

  • History Year: 2013-2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

 

