Longines Presents the New Conquest V.H.P. GMT Flash Setting: the Watch Made for Frequent Travelers

Rome, Italy; Saint-Imier, Switzerland

The watchmaking brand Longines unveiled its latest design, the Conquest V.H.P. GMT Flash Setting, in the unique backdrop of the Lanterna di Fuksas in Rome. Real technological innovation based on quartz, this timepiece is a must for travel lovers. It allows you to easily change time zones either manually, following watchmaking tradition, or by using the smart ‘Flash Setting’ system that sets the watch using flash pulses from a smartphone. This innovative function requires no external connection, such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The Conquest V.H.P. GMT Flash Setting revolutionises both watchmaking precision and the user experience, expanding Longines’ Conquest V.H.P. “Very High Precision” family, following the three-handed and chronograph versions. Around a hundred journalists from across the globe were able to discover this exceptional timepiece during this event focused on elegance and travel.

The Lanterna di Fuksas, a majestic and contemporary dome made of glass and steel overlooking the eternal city, played host on Sunday to an exceptional event organised to mark the international launch of the Conquest V.H.P. GMT Flash Setting. This event, focused on travel, took its guests on a journey across the world, easily changing time zones. It was the ideal occasion for a hundred or so journalists and influencers from across the globe to discover the winged hourglass brand’s latest design in the presence of Walter von Känel, President of Longines, and Juan-Carlos Capelli, Vice-president of Longines and Head of International Marketing.

During the course of the evening, Longines also unveiled the new campaign designed for the Conquest V.H.P. GMT Flash Setting. Developed around the theme of travel, it stages the brand’s Ambassadors of Elegance in different cities, at home or away. A unique campaign, thought up for an outstanding watch.

Like other variations available in this collection, the Conquest V.H.P. GMT Flash Setting houses an exclusive, cutting-edge movement that boasts a remarkable ability to simplify every aspect of the user experience: ultraprecision (±5 s/yr), Gear Position Detection (GPD) system that resets the hands after an impact or magnetic field exposure, smart crown, very long battery life and perpetual calendar that extends to 2399.

However, the new Conquest V.H.P. GMT Flash Setting continues to push the V.H.P. technology further, providing globetrotters with even greater comfort. It is equipped with a second time zone and a light-driven management system, known as Flash Setting. A must for all travellers, this timepiece can be easily set manually using the crown, or through its innovative Flash Setting function. Flash Setting is what makes fast and direct time setting possible without using the crown, while providing rigorous precision in displayed time. The system relies on the user’s smartphone and dedicated application but requires no external connection, such as WiFi or Bluetooth. The information recorded in the application is transmitted via light sequences emitted by the smartphone’s flash to a tiny opening on the watch dial, concealed in the number 12. The Swap function offers another remarkable benefit, allowing the user to interchange home time and travel time on the display simply by applying pressure to the crown, for even greater reading comfort anywhere in the world.

These steel or black PVD watches come in two sizes (41 and 43-mm diameter) and, in addition to a second time zone marked by a thin imperial arrow hand, display the hours, the minutes, the seconds and the date (perpetual calendar). The handling of each model is made simple with the smart crown and Flash Setting system, while two distinct indicators (E.O.L. and E.O.E.) preventively signal the end of battery life. Conquest V.H.P. GMT Flash Setting models come with a blue, carbon fibre, silvered or black dial. All are stamped with “Home Time” and “Travel Time” symbols at 10 o’clock and 2 o’clock respectively. A steel or black PVD bracelet or a blue or black rubber watch strap completes these exceptional timepieces.

Elegant and reliable, the Conquest V.H.P. GMT Flash Setting is poised to become the new benchmark for travel enthusiasts, and the cutting-edge of V.H.P. technology.

