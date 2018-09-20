Ampliz is ready to represent the future of database marketing at Gitex Technology Week 2018 Dubai

Ampliz, one of the world’s largest database management and prospecting platform is proud to be one of the participants at the 38th Gitex technology show to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14th to 18th of October 2018. It is the largest technology show in the MENA and South Asian region and we are rearing to meet participants.

What is Gitex?

It is one of the largest technology shows of the MENA region and has been running for the past 37 years. This year, it promises to be bigger and bolder with attendees from over 120+ countries and over 4000 exhibitors. It is a one of a kind show that pulls in those interested in the future of technology, software, AI and machine learning. Some of the largest names in the business such as Toshiba, Intel, Huawei, Microsoft, Hitachi and many more, are official sponsors of this event. It is globally covered by over 500 media houses and gives businesses an immense opportunity to showcase their brands and products.

Ampliz as the future of database marketing

Ampliz is a product that is designed to be future proof. It is a lead generation and database management platform that gives businesses easy and quick access to the best quality data. It is designed to do tasks that generally take several weeks to complete. As it is has an AI based search engine, it uses sophisticated algorithms to fine tune your search and give you exact results to your prospecting criteria. It is currently used by many SMBs and enterprises across the world and as it is a login based process, it has immensely helped businesses to break free from the limitations of data.

Ampliz is trying to help businesses reduce the stress of lead generation by giving them data which works best. We look forward to meeting participants of Gitex 2018. Drop into to Stand 7A-D14.