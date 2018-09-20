Automotive Software Market – Invention Analysis, Size, Share, Evolution, Styles & Prediction 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Automotive Software Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Automotive Software Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Automotive Software.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Automotive Software Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Automotive Software Market are NXP Semiconductors, Adobe Systems, Wind River systems Inc., Green Hills Software, MontaVista Software, LLC, Autonet Mobile, Inc., Google and Airbiquity. According to report the global automotive software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Automotive software has been used in the auto industry for years. Software has helped automotive industry to achieve many outstanding advancements. Use of Automotive software not only improved dashboard displays but also played a pivotal role in improving safety systems, infotainment, control systems and many others car features. The use of automotive software in cars has allowed for more complex systems, while increasing functionality without raising costs. Software has allowed for improved circuit analysis and behavioral modeling on a large scale for motors and other major systems.

The demand for the automotive software is increasing on account increasing demand for advance driver assistance system, high demand for automated and electrified vehicles and rising demand for vehicle application such as remote vehicle diagnostics, automatic crash notification and emergency assistance. In addition, increased demand for premium cars has also resulted to boost the automotive software market. However, the increasing complexity in software architecture, leads to higher production costs for OEMs & suppliers that acts as a restraint for the market growth. Moreover, mandatory installation of the eCall systems and the installation of rear-view cameras in all vehicles, in order to reduce back-over accidents will further boost the growth of the market in near future.

Geographically, Europe dominated the automotive software market in 2017, in terms of revenue. Increased demand for advance driver assistance systems in vehicles, particularly in European countries as well as presence of established ICT infrastructure has led to the dominance of Europe in automotive software market. Other regions such as Asia Pacific and North America are anticipated to grow at the significant CAGR, during the forecast period.

The report on global automotive software market covers segments such as, vehicle type, product type and application. On the basis of vehicle type the global automotive software market is categorized into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicles and electric vehicle. On the basis of product type the global automotive software market is categorized into operating system, middleware and application software. On the basis of application the global automotive software market is categorized into safety system, infotainment and telematics, powertrain and chassis.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive software market such as, Renesas Electronics, Texas Instruments, Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Adobe Systems, Wind River systems Inc., Green Hills Software, MontaVista Software, LLC, Autonet Mobile, Inc., Google and Airbiquity.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive software market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive software market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive software market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive software market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

