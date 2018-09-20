BB Cream Market to Witness Double Digit Growth for Next Five Years: TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “Global BB Cream Market Research Report By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities 2013 – 2023”, the global BB cream market is projected to register a CAGR of over 13%, in value terms, during 2018 – 2023. BB Cream, which stands for Blemish Balm or Blemish Base, is a multi-function cream that has skincare properties along with healing, soothing and anti-ageing properties. Rising disposable income, especially in major developing economies, increasing young population coupled with growing consumer awareness about skincare products is anticipated to propel demand for BB cream across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, increasing number of product innovations is one of the biggest opportunities, which is expected to positively influence the global BB cream market in the coming years.

On the basis of type, global BB cream market is segmented into bottled and air cushioned BB creams. Bottled segment dominated the market in 2017 and is likely to continue dominating during the forecast period as well. According to the World Bank, the global number of internet users, which stood at 1.7 billion in 2009 has reached around 3.5 billion in 2016, exhibiting a CAGR growth of 10.51% during 2009-2016, and this is expected to spur the demand for BB cream through the online sales channel. Moreover, the global BB cream market is also expected to benefit during the forecast period from the phenomenon of rising urbanization across developing as well as developed economies.

Among distributions channels, Supermarket/Hypermarket generated the highest sales for BB cream, globally, in 2017 and this trend is likely to continue during forecast period as well due to the convenience of having multiple brands available at a single location along with lucrative discounts and offers. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global BB cream market, owing to high demand from major developing economies such as China and India. “Rising consumer awareness about beauty products, rising income levels coupled with burgeoning number of women joining the global workforce, are few of the major factors anticipated to fuel demand for BB cream across the globe over the course of next five years. Moreover, continuous product development by the leading market players and increasingly attractive packaging, especially in skincare products such as BB creams, is likely to further stimulate BB cream sales in the coming years, globally.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global BB Cream Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of BB cream market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and trends. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in global BB cream market.