Education Market Research Report : Ken Research

Education Market Research report describes education which is a continuous and lifelong process of development from infancy to maturity. It includes the effect of everything which influences human personality. Human behavior is modified and improved through educational process. Life without education is meaningless. It is the process of training and developing the knowledge, skill, mind, character etc. it is of three types; formal education, non-formal education and informal education. Formal education is delivered by trained teachers within a school, college or university. Non-formal education (NHE) is any organized educational activity that takes place outside the formal educational system. Some characteristics of NHE are flexibility, non-authoritarian and enhance human & environmental potentiality. Informal education occurs outside of a structured curriculum e.g. teaching by parent, friend etc.

Education is of four types on the basis of study of knowledge such as liberal education, professional education, technical education and vocational education. Liberal Education is an approach to learning that empowers individuals and prepares them to deal with complexity, diversity, and change. A liberal education helps students develop a sense of social responsibility, as well as strong and transferable intellectual and practical skills such as communication, analytical and problem-solving skills, and a demonstrated ability to apply knowledge and skills in real-world settings. Nowadays many disciplines in sciences and social sciences are also included under liberal education as they develop the power of mind. Additionally professional education is adding special competencies over the professional practice such as archivists, librarians, teachers, nurses, engineers and doctors.

Vocational education training provides career and technical education to the interested students. Some examples of vocational education are medical assisting, office management skills, word processing applications and food & beverage management etc. Technical education provides knowledge about modern technologies.

There are many advantages of education. It creates awareness, expands our visions, develop a discipline life, enable to earning livelihood etc. It is the key to gender equality and women empowerment. There are also some drawbacks of education such as restriction of personal thoughts and discrimination. The people who have more degree or experience have thoughts that they are ahead of everyone. And also the marks or grade system creates difference from smaller age in the children. So, education should be thought as the subject matter not as a competition. Education makes people restrict their own ideas in the process of learning.

Nowadays online education is one of the easy methods of getting education. It is widely opted by millions of students from all around the world. It is the way of education by which a student can learn by sitting at home with the help of computers and mobile. Many videos, documents, ppts, tutorials of education are available on internet. By online education, student can do more than one course at a time in a relaxed and comfortable manner. Top websites for online education are coursera, edx, futurelearn, udacity, saylor academy, open2study, iversity, cognitive class and udemy. There are some challenges faced by the use of online education with no face to face interaction and requires the high amount of reading skills & hard work. Online education is developing primarily due development of technologies like studyblue, flashnotes, papertab, leap motion, celly, chromebooks, lessoncast, knewton, glogster edu and livebinders etc. These technologies have helped in evolving the education area and have changed the learning way of students.There are many of factors adding growth in the online education are perceived convenience, increased reach and personalization offered by online channels.

In India, best education companies are edukart, edugorilla, embibe, meritnation, careerguide, wiziq, toppr, vedantu, educomp, culture alley and nayidisha. There are also some apps of education on internet such as Toprankers, Byju’s, Prozo, Equickers, NCERT solution, Simplilearn, Gk for all, English to Hindi dictionary offline and vocabulary. Globally, best education companies are ABC English, Alison, Ambassadors group, Crick software, CTC trainCanada, ECC, DeVry education group, ecollege, Grovo, Globalscholar, Knewton, Lernia and Prepme etc.

