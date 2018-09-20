Energy Drinks to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2023

The Report in light of Global Energy Drinks Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research. This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Energy Drinks Market audit nearby the examination of industry’s gross edge, cost structure, usage esteem, and deal cost. The principle partnership of the Energy Drinks Market, makers, and dealers are profiled in the report close by the latest Industry change present and future examples. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Energy Drinks Market by product type (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), end users (teenagers, adults and geriatric population), distribution channels (on-trade and off-trade & direct selling) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Energy Drinks Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Energy Drinks Market are Red Bull GmbH, Hansen Natural Corp, Rockstar Inc., The Coca- Cola Company, PepsiCo and Others.

Raising health concerns and growing popularity of energy drinks are expected to boost the energy drinks market over the forecast period. Furthermore, significant growth in number of athlete and sports persons is likely to support the growth in this market in the near future. Energy drinks are being marketed as an important alternative to carbonated drinks therefore; there is a significant increase in the number of people switching from carbonated drinks to energy drinks over the last few years. Furthermore, energy drinks are gaining popularity among all the age groups due to the health benefits associated with them. One of the major restrains that is likely to limit the growth in this market is certain energy drinks including popular ones contain ingredients that are potentially harmful to children. Moreover, alcoholic energy drinks pose side effects on health hence are expected to experience sluggish growth over the forecast period. This in turn is likely to hamper the market size of energy drinks market in the world.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global energy drinks market such as, Red Bull GmbH, Hansen Natural Corp, Rockstar Inc., The Coca- Cola Company, PepsiCo and Others.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global energy drinks market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of energy drinks market.