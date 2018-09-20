Global 360-Degree Camera Industry 2018-2025 Growth, Trends and Size Research Report

Camera Market

This report studies the global market size of 360-Degree Camera in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of 360-Degree Camera in these regions.



This research report categorizes the global 360-Degree Camera market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

360-degree videos, also known as immersive videos[1] or spherical videos,[2] are video recordings where a view in every direction is recorded at the same time, shot using an omnidirectional camera or a collection of cameras.

The projected growth of this market can be attributed to the benefits of deploying 360-degree cameras in various applications and surge in the use of 360-degree cameras in the automotive sector.

In 2017, the global 360-Degree Camera market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the 360-Degree Camera market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of 360-Degree Camera include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the 360-Degree Camera include

Samsung Ricoh GoPro Insta360 360fly LG Nikon Kodak Rylo Bubl Xiaomi

Market Size Split by Type

Single

Professional

Market Size Split by Application

Media & Entertainment

Consumer

Military & Defense

Travel & Tourism

Automotive

Commercial

Healthcare

Market size split by Region

North America,United States,Canada,Mexico,Asia-Pacific,China,India,Japan,South Korea,Australia,Indonesia,Singapore,Malaysia,Philippines,Thailand,Vietnam,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Spain,Russia,Central & South America,Brazil,Rest of Central & South America,Middle East & Africa,GCC Countries,Turkey,Egypt,South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global 360-Degree Camera market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of 360-Degree Camera market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global 360-Degree Camera manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 360-Degree Camera with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of 360-Degree Camera submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 360-Degree Camera are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of 360-Degree Camera market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

