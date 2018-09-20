Global Gesture Recognition System Market Report 2018

20-Sep-2018

This report focuses on the global Gesture Recognition System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Gesture recognition system (GRS) integrates imaging and computer systems by running predefined mathematical algorithms to interpret the specific gesture language. Gesture recognition systems, primarily include the interpretation of face and hand movements, facilitating interaction of humans with machines. The gesture recognition system has emerged as a popular technology over traditional mechanical interaction technologies.

In 2017, the global Gesture Recognition System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.



The key players covered in this study

Cognitec

GestureTek

Microsoft corporation

Cognivue

Eyesight

Omek

Point Grab

Soft Kinetic

Crossmatch technologies Inc.

Intel

Iris Guard

Microchip

Market analysis by product type

Touch-based

Touchless

Market analysis by market

Automobile

Consumer Electronics

Gaming

Transit�

Healthcare

Defence

Retail

Market analysis by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Gesture Recognition System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Gesture Recognition System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



