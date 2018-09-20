Global Unified Threat Management Market to reach a market size of $5.5 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Unified Threat Management Market (2016-2022), the market is expected to attain a market size of $5.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

Global Unified Threat Management Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Million)

The UTM market space is getting increasingly competitive with a diverse mix of small and large vendors. Although most of the UTM appliances available in the market perform multiple security functions, organizations are yet to fully leverage on all the potential benefits of the solution. On the other hand, the service provides also have to propose products based on the organization’s requirement. For example the features such as built-in secure wireless LAN support is not highly regarded in large enterprises as compared to small and mid-sized businesses. Therefore, a mix and match of solutions such as email security, web application firewalls, or data loss prevention are to be integrated into the present package to bring in differentiation within unified platforms.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-unified-threat-management-market/

In 2015, Appliances segment dominated the Global Unified Threat Management market by solution type. The segment has generated revenue of USD 2,067.9 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Hardware dominated the Global Unified Threat Management Appliances Market by Type. The segment and is expected to reach USD 1,925.8 million by 2022. However, Virtual Segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period (2016-2022). Large Enterprises dominated the Global Unified Threat Management Market by Organization Size.

BFSI segment dominated the Global Unified Threat Management market by industry. The segment has generated revenue of USD 526.6 million in 2015. However, manufacturing segment would witness highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Global Unified Threat Management Market Revenue Share by Region– 2015 (in %)

The North America region contributed the largest revenue share to the market worldwide due to early adoption of technology, followed by Europe region. The Asia-Pacific region is seeking promising potential and would grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during 2016-2022. In North America, US dominated the North America Unified Threat Management Market. The Country has registered revenue of USD 942.6 million in 2015. The Canada market is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Unified Threat Management Market Revenue Share by Region – 2022 (in %)

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Unified Threat Management market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely Check Point Software Technologies, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., HP Enterprise Company, Fortinet Inc., Dell Inc. (SonicWall Inc.), Sophos Plc. and Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Companies Profiled

Check Point Software Technologies

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

HP Enterprise Company

Fortinet Inc.

Dell Inc. (SonicWall Inc.)

Sophos Plc.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

