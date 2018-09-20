Microserver Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global microserver market that presumes jump for this market with 43% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023. However, at the same time, there are factors that can make the market growth hit breaks. Such factors include lack of awareness about microserver and limited computing power. The key drivers in the growth of the global microserver market include growing demand for cloud services for various applications, increasing requirement of high-density servers, low power consumption, need to improve the operational efficiency of server infrastructure, and rising number of small and medium-sized enterprises. Limited computing power not suitable for the heavy server application. This report analyzes the market structure and features expert opinions to present insights into the future growth potential of this market. Micro servers are compact modular hardware servers comprised of shared infrastructure, through which many small servers are packed to share a common network. These servers are less expensive, function on low computing power, and are precisely designed to make installation and maintenance simpler.

The way small transistors replaced large radio sets, small sized laptops replaced big computers, microservers arrived in the world of technology to complement (if not replace), big sized immovable servers. The market for such servers is rising due to their low costs, easier installation, simple maintenance, and requirement of low computing power for functioning. These servers are helpful to small businesses. Micro servers are defined as compact modular hardware servers that are comprised of shared infrastructure, through which many small servers are packed to share a common network.

Key Players:

The key players in the global microserver market include Acer Inc. (Taiwan), AMD (USA), Calxeda, Inc. (USA), Dell (USA), Fujitsu (Japan), Hewlett Packard (USA), Hitachi (Japan), IBM (USA), NEC (Japan), Quanta (Taiwan), and Tyan (Taiwan).

Segmentation:

The factors driving the growth of the micro server market are the need to improve operational efficiency of server infrastructure, growing demand for cloud services for various applications, increasing requirement of high density servers, low power consumption, and rising number of small and medium sized enterprises. However, limited computing power that is not suitable for heavy server application and lack of awareness about micro server are some of the major aspects hampering the market growth. The global microserver market has been segmented on the basis of application, component, organization size, and lastly, region. By application, this market has been segmented into cloud computing, data analytics, data center, media storage, and others. A data center is a facility composed of networked computers and storage facilities that businesses or other organizations use to organize, process, store and disseminate large amounts of data. On the basis of components, the market gets segmented on the basis of solutions and services. Commonly known as microservices, the services of micro servers are software development techniques that are variants of the service-oriented architectures (SOA) architectural style. They structure the applications as collections of loosely coupled services. Segmentation by organization size segments the market has been segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

Regional Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global microserver market covers Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW). The presence of major semiconductor manufacturing hub in countries, such as South Korea, Japan, and China is The rise in the number of smartphone and tablet users all over the world is a global reason for the rise in the market. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing regional market.

boosting the market in this region. Rest of Asia Pacific region is also a sizable market for microservers. With North America and Europe outsourcing their cloud computing activities to countries with cheap labor, the market is growing in the Asia Pacific. In North America, the market is already big because of advanced technology and frequent adaptation of latest technology. During the forecast period, the market is expected to move in a positive direction in this region. The maximum revenue for the North American market comes from the United States of America (USA), Canada and Mexico. In Europe, the market is steady and is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Biggest markets in Europe include France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK).

Latest Industry News

Toshiba has announced 14 TB HDD availability on select microservers for storage purposes. 10 JUL 2018

New Orion Air Quality Monitors have become smarter due to their integration with microservers. Now they can be used in micro-climates with complex terrains and urban areas. 17 JUL 2018

The congatec 140×147mm micro server carrier board is offering 10GbE support. 2 MAR 2018

