Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Acquisition of Central Window of Vero Beach, Inc. to Florida Window and Door

Florida Window and Door and its affiliates have been providing replacement windows since 1983, successfully servicing over 80,000 residential and commercial properties throughout the Midwest, East Coast and Florida. The company has continued to expand its footprint through acquisition, and Central Window fits well strategically with Florida Window and Door’s growth plan.

Wendy Labadie at Central Window stated that “Benchmark was very aggressive, in a professional way. The ‘time is of the essence’ mindset proved to be beneficial to us. We would not have been able to find a qualified buyer without their vetting process.”.

Scott Berman, President of Florida Window and Door, commented, “Central Window provides us the opportunity to acquire a business that has been in business for over 38 years with a stellar reputation and qualified staff. The company allows us to further expand our geographic footprint in the State of Florida. We look forward to the opportunity of growing this business and welcome the employees of Central Window to our company.” Mr. Berman also added, “Benchmark was extremely helpful in the process and allowed us to complete the deal on schedule as a result of their guidance.”.

Regarding the deal, Transaction Director Leo VanderSchuur stated “It was a pleasure to represent Central Window of Vero Beach in this transaction and, on behalf of Benchmark International, we are extremely pleased with the outcome. Allowing both the seller and acquirer to prosper and benefit is always an ideal end result.”

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $5 billion across 30 different industries worldwide. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 13 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners in achieving their personal objectives and ensure the continued growth of their businesses.

