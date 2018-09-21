Global NFC Systems Market Till, 2018 – New Study By Radiant Insights, Inc

21-Sep-2018



About NFC Systems

NFC systems bring two devices in close proximity to enable peer-to-peer communication. End-users use this technology to transfer information from their devices to other NFC devices, such as smartphones and NFC tags. The system directly transfers data between phones or phones and POS devices. Many mobile phone operators are looking for ways to further develop this technology.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global NFC systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of NFC systems to various industries.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Broadcom

• INSIDE SECURE

• MediaTek

• NXP Semiconductors

• Renesas Electronics

• Sony

Other prominent vendors

• Qualcomm

• Smartrac

• STMicroelectronics

• SanDisk

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global NFC systems market by product

• Global NFC systems market by NFC readers

• Global NFC systems market by NFC chips

• Global NFC systems market by NFC tags

• Global NFC systems market by others

PART 07: Market segmentation by industry

• Global NFC systems market by industry

• Global NFC systems market in retail industry

• Global NFC systems market in automotive industry

• Global NFC systems market in transportation industry

• Global NFC systems market in other industries



