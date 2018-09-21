Kelly Hyman Will Be Sharing Her Views on Complex Litigation at Harrismartin’s MDL Conference 2018

Sep-2018 Napa, CA, USA: Kelly Hyman, an attorney-class action and mass tort litigation at Franklin Azar & Associates to attend HarrisMartin’s MDL Conference 2018. This two days conference will be held in the beautiful city of California, The Westin Verasa Napa on 25th and 26th September 18.

Kelly Hyman, a legal analyst, advocate, lawyer and attorney will be a speaker at HarrisMartin’s MDL Conference. The HarrisMartin’s MDL Conference: “The Mass Tort Litigation Landscape – A Critical Analysis” is a two days summit for the legal analyst, advocate, and lawyer. The event will be chaired by Richard Arsenault of Neblett, Beard & Arsenault, Aimee H. Wagstaff of Andrus Wagstaff, and Eric D. Holland of Holland Law Firm.

The two days conference will conduct several sessions, on the first day, i.e., on September 25th there will be three to four sessions which will cover topics like opioid litigation, complex litigation nuts, and bolts, talc litigation: the $4.69 billion verdicts. And on the second day, i.e., on September 26, 2018, there will be the sessions from 7:30 AM to 5:15 PM, comprising eight to nine sessions.

Kelly Hyman along with the Moderator-Aimee Wagstaff and fellow Panelists Rachel Lanier, Robert Drakulich & Ginger Susman will conduct sessions on “Complex Litigation: Ethical Conundrums” from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. On September 26, 2018, i.e., on Day 2. Kelly will be sharing her views on opinion 477 in which she will speak on the steps attorneys should take for reasonable cyber security, while her fellow speakers will be covering a few topics like:

• Aggregate Settlements

• Technology Skills – Mandatory Ethical Requirements

• Practicing Law Ethically in the Age of Social Media

• Litigating Outside the Court. The Chilling Impacts of Blogs and Identification of Alleged “Judicial Hell Holes”.

Kelly Hyman is a famous attorney, and legal analyst, over the years, she has represented hundreds of claimants in claims and individual actions filed in state and federal courts involving water contamination, tobacco, and Transvaginal Mesh and Bladder Slings.

