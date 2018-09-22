China(Chengdu) International Solar Photovoltaic Exhibition (PV Chengdu 2019)

Date: March 7th – 9th , 2019

Venue: Western China International Expo City

Address: No. 88, Fuzhou Road East Section, Tianfu New District, Chengdu, Sichuan

China, From PV Production Powerhouse to the Biggest Solar Energy User

After claiming over 60% of global PV panel market share according to International Energy Agency, China now strives for the leading position in solar power consumption, setting an installed capacity goal of 60GW for 2020 in the 13th Five-Year Plan for Electricity Development released in December, 2016.

Preview of PV Chengdu 2019

PV Chengdu 2019 is envisioning an exhibition floor of 20,000sq.m, with 300 quality exhibitors displaying state-of-the-art PV technology. PV Chengdu is organized by Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group, who has rich experience in organizing PV Guangzhou for 10 years and have exhibitors like JA Solar, Hanergy, LONGi, Yingli Solar, LU’AN Solar, AKCOME, SOFARSOLAR, Growatt, Toyray Solar, SAJ, Goodwe, CSG PVTECH, Solis, UNIEXPV, IVNT, Afore, Kingfeels, Fivestar Solar, Horad, AUTO-ONE, APsystems, SAKO, Sunrise, ALLGRAND BATTERY, NPP Power, Intefly, ALLTOP Photoelectric, Remote Power, Titanergy, Amerisolar, Solar-log, Sopray, and etc.

Exhibits

−Raw Material

−PV Panel/Cell/Module

−Inverter/Controller/Storage Battery

−PV Bracket/Accessories

−Production Equipment

−PV Application/Solar lighting

−Mobile supplies

−Others