Global In-Flight Autopilot (Automated) Systems Market is Estimated to Reach $9.4 billion by 2024 from $6.5 billion in 2016

Global In-Flight Autopilot (Automated) Systems Market Report forecast expected to reach $9.4 billion by 2024 from $6.5 billion in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2016 to 2024. By geography, Asia-Pacific and RoW are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% and 5.9%, respectively, during the forecast period.In-flight autopilotsystems are nowadays used in all types of aircrafts due to its advanced operational capabilities. It finds application in commercial aircrafts, military aircrafts, and civilian aircrafts. Different system types which are used in aircrafts are flight director system, attitude and heading reference system, and avionics system, among others.

“In-Flight Autopilot Systems Market (By System Type: Flight Director System,Attitude and Heading Reference System, Avionics System, Flight Control System, and Other System Types; By Aircraft Type: Rotary Wings Aircraft, and Fixed-Wing Aircraft; By Application: Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts, and Civilian Aircrafts;By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW) Global Scenario, Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast, 2015 – 2024”

Increasing requirement for automation in aviation industry to drive the growth of in-flight auto pilot systems market

The factors supporting growth of the global in-flight autopilot systems market are increasing requirement for automation in aviation industry, rising focus towards improving operational efficiency, and increasing number of air passengers. However,huge cost of in-flight autopilot systems and high dependence on airline companies may act as a restraint for the growth of the market. Moreover,R&D activities to develop innovative features would provide several growth opportunities for the market in the future years.

Market Segmentation

System type, aircraft type, application, and geography are the major segments considered in the global in-flight autopilot systems market. By system type, the market is bifurcated intoflight director system,attitude and heading reference system, avionics system, flight control system, and other system types. Based on aircraft type, the market is further classified as rotary wings aircraft, and fixed-wing aircraft. Further, application is divided into commercial aircrafts, military aircrafts, and civilian aircrafts. By geography, the market is segmented intoNorth America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The country wise analysis has been also covered under the scope of the report. North America covers the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe are analyzed under the European market. China, Japan, India, Oceanic(Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Fiji among others), and Rest of Asia-Pacific are included under the Asia-Pacific market While RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Flight director system accounted for the largest market share in the system type segment

Flight director system accounted for the largest market share in 2016, in the system type segment, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2016 – 2024. As it serves the role of a visual indicator of where autopilot wants the plane to go, its popularity and demand has increased globally.

Fixed-wing aircraft accounted for the largest market share in the aircraft type segment

Fixed-wing aircraft accounted for the largest market share in 2016, in the aircraft type segment, and are expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2016 – 2024. The growth is majorly attributed to the mounting focus of the airline companies towards automation of the aircrafts.

Commercial aircrafts accounted for the largest market share in the application segment

Commercial aircrafts accounted for the largest market share in 2016, in the application segment, and are expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2016 – 2024, Growing focus towards flight safety coupled with rising number of air passengers in commercial aircrafts has driven the market for commercial aircrafts.

North America dominated the global market with largest market share over the forecast period

North America dominated the global market with largest market share of 46.4% in 2016, and expected to continue its dominance during the forecasted period, owing to countries in this region such as the U.S., is continuously providing their military aircrafts with the highly superior versions of autopilots.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the market areCloud Cap Technology, Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, MicroPilot, Inc., Genesys Aerosystems Group, Inc., Garmin Ltd., General Electric Company, Lufthansa Systems GmbH, Esterline Technologies, and Honeywell International, Inc., among others.

