Kplintl.com – Additives for Architectural Coatings: PVC Copolymers

New Delhi, India: KPL International brings to Indian manufacturers a wide range of PVC copolymer additives that can be used in architectural coatings and bring a wide range of benefits that provide for long lasting and reliable application while improving paint/coating properties.

Architectural coatings are in huge demand today and may take the form of wall paints, decorative coatings (for metal and wood), and may be used in other forms as well. KPL International offers a wide range of additives for architectural coatings that can be used for both “solvent based” and aqueous systems and can be used in different kinds of binders including PU, TPA, styrene-acrylate and acrylate binders among others. The high-quality additives and PVC copolymers are sourced from leading manufacturers across the globe. These additives effectively regulate the properties and provide for benefits including stabilization of pigments, dispersing wedding, improvement of surface properties, and substrate wetting and do not allow sagging and settling. They also bring-in better coating adhesion.

KPL International today offers a wide range of high-quality additives for the architectural coatings. These PVC copolymers are conceived after extensive research and offer benefits including pigment stabilization, anti-flooding, anti-floating and an increase in gloss, among many other useful benefits, The Anti-Terra 203 additive does not allow the inorganic pigments and fillers to set or gel. The BYK 052 variant is devoid of silicon, complies with EU and FDA regulations, and is a standard additive that can be used in many different instances and applications. The other varieties offered by the leading supplier of chemicals in India include BYK-066 N, BYK- 307. BYK-320, BYK-333, and BYK-1794 among others. The CERAFLOUR range of additives includes the CERAFLOUR 970/991/996/998 variants that provide for the betterment of surface properties and can be used for the powder and solvent-borne coatings. DISPERBYK-110 and DISPERBYK-163 variants offered by KPL international are highly stabilized pigments and possess versatile compatibility.

Talking to media men at a recently held press conference at the company headquarters in New Delhi, the spokesperson of the KPL International said “We only supply high-quality additives and lay emphasis on the satisfaction and happiness of our clients and customers. The products that we provide are a result of extensive research and our offerings meet and excel the International standards of quality and safety.”

About KPL

Founded and established about two decades ago, KPL International is an ISO Certified company that supplies a range of high-quality chemicals and other products to industries in India. The offerings of the firm include advanced materials, chemicals, engineering products, gases, mineral/ pigment/ metals, paper, polymer and waxes among others.