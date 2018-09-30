Machine vision (MV) is the technology and methods used to provide imaging-based automatic inspection and analysis for such applications as automatic inspection, process control, and robot guidance, usually in industry. Machine vision is a term encompassing a large number of technologies, software and hardware products, integrated systems, actions, methods, and expertise.

All institutions and universities across the globe would be teaching and training students in different computer vision and Imaging concepts – the backbone of any Machine Vision based automation system. But it also requires to RELATE and UNDERSTAND the learned concepts in terms of Industry need and the way of working in Industry or in simple practical knowledge on the same. It may not be possible for all students to go to a different industry and get a firsthand knowledge of the requirements, way to approach, develop and implement. Even to judge whether Machine Vision is feasible in a given scenario itself would require a specific approach.

To impart this practical approach knowledge to the students on their desktops, Online Solutions (Imaging) Pvt. Ltd., India has developed an ebook on Machine Vision. Following this, the company has also integrated systems for Lab setup that would mimic the industry on a table top. Hence learning the practicality and try development and implementation are available as products.

The following video would help you understand better the explained factors.

To learn more on the product line visit https://www.onlsol.com/brands/educational-kits and to join hands with our company to conduct courses please visit https://www.onlsol.com/subcategory/courses/online-solutions

Industries need highly qualified industry ready Machine Vision engineers

Source : https://www.onlsol.com/blog/machine-vision/