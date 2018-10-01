Global Defibrillators Market to reach a market size of $17,798.5 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.6 % CAGR during 2016 – 2022

According to a new report, Global Defibrillators Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the Global Defibrillators Market attained a market size of $ 11,304.8 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach $ 17,798.5 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.6 % CAGR during 2016 – 2022. The North America market dominated the Global Defibrillators Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to reach a market size of $ 4,467.4 Million by 2022. The Asia Pacific market would witness the high growth rate of 9.2 % during 2016-2022.

The Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) market dominated the Global Defibrillators Market in 2015 and would grow at a CAGR of 7.6 % CAGR during 2016 – 2022. The Advanced Life Support (ALS) Defibrillators market is poised to attain a market value of $ 4,049.1 Million by 2022.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the world defibrillators market, such as Asahi Kasei Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Philips Healthcare, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc, Cardiac Science Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-defibrillators-market/

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on product type, end use and geography.

Global Defibrillators Market, By Product Type

Advanced Life Support (ALS) Defibrillators

Automated External (AEDs) Defibrillators

Implantable Cardioverter (ICD) Defibrillators

Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs)

Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDs)

Global Defibrillators Market, By End User

Hospitals

Pre-hospitals

Public Access Markets

Alternate Care Markets

Home Healthcare

Global Defibrillators Market, By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

