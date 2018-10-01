PLC Automation Companies in Chennai | PLC Suppliers in Chennai | VPC

Veepee Controls is one of the PLC Automation companies in Chennai. We are the authorized distributors for Delta, P&F, Omron and PLC Suppliers in Chennai. Veepee Control organization is a devoted and professionally managed business enterprise and has the solid close working relationship with customers.

DVP PLC EH Series

Digital modules (output/input/mix), analog modules (output/input/mix)

Features:

Digital modules (output/input/mix): 8,16, 32, 48 I/O

Analog modules (output/input/mix): 4 channel, 6 channel inputs (14-bit) / output (12-bit)

DVP PLC EH3 Serie

The new generation DVP-EH3 PLC is the high-end model of the Delta DVP-E series.

Features:

High-speed pulse output: 4 sets of 200kHz pulse output

Supports max. 4 hardware 200kHz high-speed counters

DVP PLC ES2/EX2 Series Expansion Module

Digital modules (output/input/mix), analog modules (output/input/mix)

Features:

Digital modules (output/input/mix): 8,16, 32(AC power)

Analog modules (output/input/mix): 4 channel, 6 channel inputs (14-bit)

DVP PLC ES Series

ES series is the representative MPU for basic sequential control.

Features:

MPU points: 14 / 24 / 32 / 40 / 60

Max. I/O points: 256

DVP PLC SV2 Series

The new generation DVP-SV2 PLC is the high-end model.

Features:

High-speed pulse output: 4 sets of 200kHz pulse output

