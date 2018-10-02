Facility Management Market Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions

Market Overview:

The facility management is the process of managing multiple disciplines and operations of an organization and ensures smooth functionality of the built environment. It integrate people, place, process, and technology and assist the company to focus on its core competencies. Its core competencies include communication, environment sustainability, finance & business, leadership strategy, operation & maintenance, project management, property management, and technology management. Facility management provides various benefits over traditional approach namely it enables cost effective working processes within the business, motivates smart working by implementing smart IT systems, integrate business related information on one platform, and maintains complete compliancy of an organization. With these benefits, the business owners are able to analyze insights for their provided facilities and can make more informed decisions.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a report asserting the global facility management market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 13 % during the forecast period of 2016-2022.

Major Key Players

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

SAP SE (Germany),

EMCOR Group, Inc. (U.S.),

Aramark Corporation (U.S.),

FM System, Inc. (U.S.),

CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.),

Accruent, LLC (U.S.),

Interserve Plc. (UK),

Trimble, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Market Drivers:

The increasing demand for efficient facility management services due to the changing work culture in the organizations is one of the major factors driving the global facility management market. Inclination towards the adoption of cloud-based services and the growing trend of outsourcing facility management services is fuelling the growth of global facility management market. Increasing collaboration of local facility management service providers with international players is creating new opportunities for facility management market on a global level. The growing focus on building assets and space management systems by organizations, increasing number of commercial real estate properties, rising demand for reduced operational cost in order to pin more focus and investment in the core services of the companies are some of the major factors that are causing the global facility management market to bolster in the forecast period. The brisk development of various sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecom, educational, government, manufacturing, real estate and others, is fuelling the expansion of the global facility management market.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global Facility Management Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa. The global facility management market is anticipated to be dominated by North America due to the high adoption of advanced technology by manufacturing and IT sector in this region. The growing demand for support and maintenance services for plant maintenance and fabrication by manufacturing industries is driving the facility management market in the European region. The changing work environment and rising number of outsourcing companies are causing the expansion of facility management market in the Asia-Pacific region. Increasing demand for cloud-based services by education and other sectors is projected to augment the market of facility management in this region.

Segmentation:

Global Facility Management Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Services: Project Management, inventory management, maintenance management, operation management, and others.

Segmentation by Deployment: on-premise and cloud.

Segmentation by End-Users: Healthcare, Education, Retail, Manufacturing, Real estate, BFSI, Government, IT & telecom and others.

