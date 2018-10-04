TE Connectivity Introduces the 48V Bus Bar Connectors & Cable Assemblies

TE Connectivity (TE) is a global leader in plug-and-play power bus bar and cable assembly solutions for Open Compute Project (OCP) distribution architecture, to get a standardized platform for simple system designs. These solutions are fully compatible with specifications for use in rack-level bus bar applications including power shelf, BBU shelf, IT tray/cubby shelf and server sleds. TE offers numerous cable assembly configurations to address many special design requirements.

Bus bar connectors & cable assemblies specifically designed for next gen 48V OCP applications including Open Rack Standard V2.0 reference designs. It allows for a single vertical bus bar to be used in the rack, lowering overall cost 48V solutions use less power than 12V solutions, therefore lowering system operating cost. It is better heat dissipation provides lower power consumption, saving overall power consumption costs in the application.

Connectors feature lower profiles and better contact resistance, which enables lower overall power consumption in the data centre. Connectors and cable assemblies can be used in a variety of data centre applications including power, BBU and cubby shelves, variety of power connectors can be used to create custom cable assemblies.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides their products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 20 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

sarah luo

Heilind Asia Pacific

RM 1707-10,DELTA HOUSE,3 ON YIU ST

26119634

http://www.heilindasia.com/