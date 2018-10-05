Digital Pathology Market Size, Share, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers and Forecast to 2023

Digital pathology is a digital version of conventional pathological tests and labs. The digitalization facilitates better workflow efficiency; accurate analysis with minimal error rate. A single digital pathological test instrument operated by a single pathologist can accomplish tests that were formerly done, using five conventional pathological instruments.

Based on the various products, the global digital pathology market can be broadly classified as scanners, analytics, storage, and communication or delivery modes. Based on the different application of digital pathology, the global digital pathology market can be segmented as human pathology (including Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Training and Education and others), animal pathology (including pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & government research institutes, and contract research organizations).

North America accounted for the digital pathology market in 2014. The market dominance of North America is attributed to the presence of high adoption of advanced and sophisticated medical technology, in the region. It is then followed by Europe, with the large population of baby boomers, while the increasing trend towards companion diagnostics is one of the most dominant factors, driving the digital pathology market in this region. Asia-Pacific and Latin America are the fastest growing market for digital pathology, attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer, in addition to the easy availability of consultation, enabled by digital pathology. Country wise, the U.S. and Canada are the largest market of digital pathology in North America. Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy are some of the major digital pathology markets in Europe. China, India, and Japan are the major digital pathology market in Asia-Pacific.